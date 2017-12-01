Clear the Room: It's Time to Get Rid of Your Gas, Naturally

There are many reasons you may be dealing with gas and belly bloat right now. Maybe it's your period that's causing your digestion to get out of whack. Maybe your diet is lacking in fiber. Or you're not practicing stress-relieving techniques on the regular, which have a direct link to digestive woes. Luckily, you don't always have to reach for a med to chase away gas. Try these 10 natural options for chasing the wind away when you need it most.

Get some om in: Poses like Extended Wide Squat, Wide-Legged Forward Bend D, and Twisting Lizard can massage your GI tract to help you break wind (seriously). Try the full 12-pose sequence for relief.

Munch on celery: The crisp, crunchy veggie contains fiber, which can help keep things moving along in your GI system and prevent constipation to keep bloating at bay.

Stop the sparkling H20: Even if you're sipping a calorie-free sparkler, the carbonation can trap gas in your belly, causing bloating and gas. Trading sparkling for still may be exactly what you need to deflate.

Toss pineapple in a smoothie: Pineapple's enzyme called bromelain expertly breaks down proteins, giving your GI system less work to do. Whip up this Pina Colada Green Smoothie.



Sip tea: Aim for teas containing cinnamon or ginger, the spices encourage healthy digestion.

Chew fennel: Fennel seeds are often chewed at the end of meals in India to aid digestion. (You'll often find a bowl of these near the door at an Indian restaurant.) You can also try fresh fennel.



Cut down on sugar: Too much of the sweet stuff can encourage the wrong type of bacteria growth in your GI tract, increasing gas production. Try cutting it out — or cutting back — and see if that eases your symptoms.

Walk it out: When you have gas, the last thing you might want to do is exercise, but you should get moving. Activity helps your digestive system run as it should.

Let it go: Even though gas can be embarrassing, it's best to make a visit to the bathroom. Holding it in can worsen a stomachache.

Stretch: Lie on your back, bend your knees, and grab onto the outside of your feet. Pull your feet toward you. Called a Happy Baby pose, it encourages your GI system to take a break.