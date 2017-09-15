 Skip Nav
Vegan
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From
Healthy Eating Tips
Wanna Lose Weight? A Dietitian Says Breakfast Should Be Your Main Meal of the Day
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

How to Lose 20 Pounds in 6 Months

Do This Every Day to Lose Weight (20 Pounds in 6 Months!)

No matter how you feel about the weighing yourself, Dietitian Julie Upton, MS, RD, of Appetite For Health, shares details from a new study on how the scale can help with weight loss.

According to a first-of-its-kind study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers from Duke University Obesity Prevention Program reported that those who weighed themselves daily lost about three times as much weight and body fat, compared to those stepped on the scale less frequently.

Related
Weighing Yourself With Clothes On? Feel Free to Subtract This Much

The Duke obesity researchers enrolled 47 overweight men and women into a weight loss clinical trial that used electronic scales that were networked to the researchers' computer network. All subjects were instructed to weigh in daily and were given some basic advice about healthy eating and exercise behaviors (i.e., increase water consumption, walk more, eat fewer snacks, enjoy more fruits/veggies).

ADVERTISEMENT

Using data from the subjects' escales, the researchers could objectively track the frequency of weigh-ins as well as the actual weights recorded. Previous studies have relied on subjects' self-reported information about weigh-ins, which is considered less reliable.

After six months, the researchers evaluated both body weight and composition of all subjects and found that those who weighed in daily (51 percent of all subjects) lost an average of 20 pounds, compared to about seven pounds lost among those who weighed themselves about five days per week. Subjects who weighed themselves daily were also more likely to report following through on more healthy diet and lifestyle behaviors.

The authors concluded: "Daily weighing may trigger the self-regulatory processes that promote behavior change. Those who weigh daily report greater adoption of diet and exercise behaviors associated with weight control."

Related
Nutritionist-Recommended Foods to Suppress Your Appetite Naturally

This study adds to previous studies that also reported that those who weigh themselves more frequently lose more weight and are less likely to gain weight over time. As a dietitian, I've always been hesitant to recommend getting obsessed with the number on the scale, but newer studies suggest that it's important to keep tabs on your body weight so that you can alter behaviors when you notice small increases in weight gain. It's a lot easier to lose three or five pounds than it is to lose 20 or more, so frequent weigh-ins are one way to keep your weight stable for a lifetime.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Rima Brindamour
Product Credit: Balenciaga jacket (over), Brand Name Sandy Liang jacket (under)
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR VoicesNutritional InformationDiet TipsWeight Loss
Join The Conversation
Body Positivity
Gabriella Was Sick of "Being That Fat Girl With the Cute Face" and Lost 170 Pounds
by Jenny Sugar
Which Dairy-Free Milk Is the Best For You?
Calorie Breakdowns
The Ultimate Dairy-Free Milk Nutrition Guide
by Julie Upton
Why Is 1200 Calories a Day Important When Dieting
Healthy Eating Tips
Why Can't I Eat Fewer Than 1,200 Calories on My Diet?
by Lizzie Fuhr
How to Get Rid of Belly Cellulite
CrossFit
The Easy Eating Formula For Getting Rid of Body Fat
by Jenny Sugar
Walk, Run, Sprint Interval Workout
Weight Loss
The 45-Minute Running Workout You Need to Finally Ditch Your Belly Fat
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds