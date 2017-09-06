 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
Arm Exercises
25 No-Equipment Moves That Transform Your Body
Yoga
The Ultimate Yoga Pose to Strengthen Your Arms and Core

How to Make Chicken Breast Taste Good

You Might Stop Buying Skinless Chicken Breasts After This

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a staple for healthy eaters everywhere — they're lean and they're an excellent source of protein, but all too often they're also bone-dry and flavorless. This could lead anyone astray from healthy eating!

Fortunately, Disneyland Resort Executive Chef Chris Faulkner has a solution for dried up, unappetizing chicken. As a star chef and Ironman triathlete, he knows how to fuel a body in a way that also tastes delicious (read: gourmet sports nutrition!).

Related
You Might Stop Buying Greek Yogurt After Reading This

As Chef Chris told us during our Lunch 'N Learn cooking class at Disneyland, "Cook the breast with the skin on, then take it off to keep the chicken juicier. You'll save calories by removing the skin, but you'll have more flavor and better texture."

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't forget to brine your chicken, too. His recipe: lemon juice, orange juice, salt, peppercorns, thyme, garlic, bay leaf, and sliced lemons, limes, and oranges. Simmer for 20 minutes, then add ice to cool it down.

Do you prefer the skin on? Unless you're really trying to cut calories, having a little fat won't hurt you. In fact, fat can be a nourishing fuel source for your body that can keep you full. That said, fats are tougher to digest, so before a race or endurance event, we might suggest cutting it down to ensure you don't experience any GI nightmares during your run. Trust us on this one.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsHealthy Eating TipsHealthy Cooking TipsDisneylandHealthy LivingChicken
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
Eat More of These 25 Foods and Lose Weight
by Leta Shy
Protein Mistakes
Healthy Eating Tips
Protein: You're Eating It All Wrong
by Jenny Sugar
Dairy-Free High-Protein Breakfast Ideas
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Breakfasts With (at Least!) 15 Grams of Protein
by Jenny Sugar
Smoothies For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Want to Lose Weight, This Is the Smoothie Formula to Use
by Jenny Sugar
How Much Protein Should I Eat to Lose Weight?
Healthy Eating Tips
If You're Eating Protein to Lose Weight, This Is How Much You Need Per Meal
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds