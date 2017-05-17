I Added These 4 Things to My Salad and Now I'm Not Hungry Till Dinner

I was feeling proud of being so prepared, making five mason jar salads on Sunday, but as soon as I finished my last forkful of veggies at lunch on Monday, I was starving an hour later. Then I'd end up eating a huge snack that was as big as a second lunch. No wonder I wasn't losing weight!

A jar full of carrots, peppers, celery, and baby kale just doesn't cut it. Even though I added beans to my salad for protein, I realized I needed healthy fats and carbs to satiate me for the afternoon. I started adding these four toppings to my salads, and now I'm full and happy until dinner:

1/4 cup whole grains (like quinoa): 56 calories, 9.9 grams carbs, 1.3 grams fiber, 2 grams protein

1/4 avocado: 57 calories, 2.9 grams carbs, 2.3 grams fiber, .7 grams protein

1/4 cup fruit (like 3 strawberries): 12 calories, 2.9 grams carbs, .8 grams fiber, .3 grams protein

1 tablespoon nuts (like salted sunflower seeds): 46 calories, 1.9 grams carbs, .7 grams fiber, 1.5 grams protein

The quinoa makes it feel like more of a meal, the avocado adds a creaminess that makes my salad more delicious, the sunflower seeds add a wonderful crunchy texture, and the fruit adds just enough sweetness that I don't crave a treat after lunch.