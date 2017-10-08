 Skip Nav
24 of the Best Healthy Trader Joe's Snacks
An Easy Technique to Pack 5 Salads Tonight That Will Stay Fresh All Week

Eating a big salad at least once a day is a great way to maintain healthy habits. Don't have time to cut up a salad every single night? Here's a way to make all the salads you need for your workweek at once. Follow these simple salad-making rules, and your meal will taste just as fresh on Friday as it does on Monday!

This is just a general guide with lots of room for creativity. Even though you're making all five salads at one time, you can still make them all a little different with the types of toppings and dressings you use for each one. It's a great way to save time and money and ensure you're getting a dose of daily veggies for health and weight loss.

conniebea conniebea 2 years

I do this all the time on Sundays! People ask how and why I eat so healthy. It's easy, quick and cheap!

Connie | Sponsored by Coffee

scarlett604 scarlett604 3 years

Fantastic idea! I don't like avocado or tofu though. So, I wonder if it is appropriate to use other protein sources.

louisianabride louisianabride 3 years

Love the mason jar idea. I pack my salads for work every day and usually use the tupperware type containers. We went out of town for Easter and I prepacked all my meals (chicken and salads) in ziploc bags. I ate my last one today after packing a week ago and they were still fresh!
