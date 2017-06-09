 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Are You Eating Too Much Protein?
Class Fitsugar
20 Minutes and Done! Full-Body HIIT Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
Here's What a Full Week of Fruits and Veggies Looks Like
Healthy Living
20 Ways to Chill Out and Help Stop Stress

How Much Protein Should I Eat?

Are You Eating Too Much Protein?

There's no absolute answer for how many grams of protein a woman should get each day — it depends on your weight, your activity level, and whether or not you're pregnant. But with a little elementary-school math, there's an easy way to calculate the number of protein grams that's right for you.

Take your weight in pounds and divide it by 2.2 to figure out your weight in kilograms. Then multiply that number by 0.8 (not very active), 1.3 (active or pregnant), or 1.8 (extremely active), depending on how much exercise you get.

As a general guideline, the CDC's average requirement of protein for women ages 19 to 70 is 46 grams per day. But, as you can see from this chart, you'll need to increase that if you're expecting or training for a marathon.

Related
Fuel Up: The Highest Sources of Vegan Protein

Check out the chart below to see how much protein you should be eating each day. If you don't see your weight, just use the formula above to calculate your daily protein.

Weight (lbs) Weight (kg) Protein per day (not very active) Protein per day (active or pregnant) Protein per day (extremely active)
100 45.5 36.4 g 59.2 g 81.9 g
105 47.7 38.2 g 62 g 85.9 g
110 50 40 g 65 g 90 g
115 52.3 41.8 g 68 g 94.1 g
120 54.5 43.6 g 70.9 g 98.1 g
125 56.8 45.4 g 73.8 g 102.2 g
130 59.1 47.3 g 76.8 g 106.4 g
135 61.4 49.1 g 79.8 g 110.5 g
140 63.6 50.9 g 82.7 g 114.5 g
145 65.9 52.7 g 85.7 g 118.6 g
150 68.2 54.7 g 88.7 g 122.8 g
155 70.5 56.4 g 91.7 g 126.9 g
160 72.7 58.2 g 94.5 g 130.8 g
165 75 60 g 97.5 g 135 g

Based on the numbers above, do you already get enough protein per day?

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
Heathy Eating TipsHealthy LivingProtein
Join The Conversation
LouiseRasho LouiseRasho 2 years

The recommendations that are on the high end still seem too low. If you're trying to add muscle, you typically need 1g of protein per pound of bodyweight.

laulau1 laulau1 3 years
Protein Intake is high, stay hydrated.
Anna-Monette-Roberts Anna-Monette-Roberts 3 years
Man, after going to a trainer, he told me that I should be eating over 100 grams of protein, and I thought he was crazy! I definitely have only been eating like 60 grams of protein. Maybe that's why I feel tired and "hung over" the day after an intense workout.
BrittneyLarson30302 BrittneyLarson30302 3 years
When you eat too much protein, water is taken away from your large organs to digest an breakdown the protein, which causes your organs harm, and begin to shut down
Rebecca-Jo Rebecca-Jo 3 years
Not anywhere close :( PLUS, I'm vegetarian which makes it a little tougher on me...
sunnyt47165 sunnyt47165 5 years
I'm new to this site, but it sounds just like what I need. I'm 68 just diagnois with diabetes and I'm a kidney transplant patient. I would really like to see some diet that would help keep me from going on insulin. Any ideas or suggestions would really be helpful. Thanks , Sunny
runswimmerrun runswimmerrun 5 years
I had a friend that went on a low carb. high (animal) protein diet. She lost a lot of weight, but was hospitalized for about 3 weeks during the diet because he liver failed. I have a feeling she was basically only eating meat, and nothing else. Of course it is an extreme case, but I think some one asked what might happen if you consumed too much protein.
awesomepants awesomepants 5 years
^I'm with ya sister.
KACIEJPC KACIEJPC 5 years
WHOA... i am NOWHERE near close =( depressing... and here I though I had made improvements.
esanchez esanchez 7 years
ok so I go to school in the morning, come home and workout for about an hour and a half, then go to work for 8 hours loading airplanes, so it's pretty strenuous work. I wouldn't call my workouts intense, but I work out 5 times a week as well as all that other stuff. So my question is, does this constitute an "extremely active" lifestyle? Should I be eating .54 grams of protein per pound of body weight?
PeachyKeen19 PeachyKeen19 8 years
otionfrost, the answer is that it becomes fat.
raieven raieven 9 years
good to know, thanks!
otionfrost otionfrost 9 years
does anyone know what happens if you eat too much protein? is it bad?
Giasbash6260 Giasbash6260 9 years
I probably eat 2 pounds of meat a day, sometimes more: I wonder HOW BAD/GOOD that is for me...hmmm!? I do not eat any fatty gross meats though like pig...
Food Reviews
The Definitive Ranking of LaCroix Flavors
by Nicole Perry
Ways to Stop Stress
Healthy Living
by Lizzie Fuhr
Acai Bowl With Berries and Banana Recipe
Recipes
An Acai Bowl Is Like a Smoothie You Eat With a Spoon
by Nicole Perry
Collagen Smoothie at Jamba Juice
Jamba Juice
You Can Now Try a Collagen Smoothie at Jamba Juice
by Dominique Astorino
The Most Common Car Seat Errors Parents Make
Babies
The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make
by Shari Wargo Stamps
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds