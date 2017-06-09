Are You Eating Too Much Protein?

There's no absolute answer for how many grams of protein a woman should get each day — it depends on your weight, your activity level, and whether or not you're pregnant. But with a little elementary-school math, there's an easy way to calculate the number of protein grams that's right for you.

Take your weight in pounds and divide it by 2.2 to figure out your weight in kilograms. Then multiply that number by 0.8 (not very active), 1.3 (active or pregnant), or 1.8 (extremely active), depending on how much exercise you get.

As a general guideline, the CDC's average requirement of protein for women ages 19 to 70 is 46 grams per day. But, as you can see from this chart, you'll need to increase that if you're expecting or training for a marathon.

Check out the chart below to see how much protein you should be eating each day. If you don't see your weight, just use the formula above to calculate your daily protein.

Weight (lbs) Weight (kg) Protein per day (not very active) Protein per day (active or pregnant) Protein per day (extremely active) 100 45.5 36.4 g 59.2 g 81.9 g 105 47.7 38.2 g 62 g 85.9 g 110 50 40 g 65 g 90 g 115 52.3 41.8 g 68 g 94.1 g 120 54.5 43.6 g 70.9 g 98.1 g 125 56.8 45.4 g 73.8 g 102.2 g 130 59.1 47.3 g 76.8 g 106.4 g 135 61.4 49.1 g 79.8 g 110.5 g 140 63.6 50.9 g 82.7 g 114.5 g 145 65.9 52.7 g 85.7 g 118.6 g 150 68.2 54.7 g 88.7 g 122.8 g 155 70.5 56.4 g 91.7 g 126.9 g 160 72.7 58.2 g 94.5 g 130.8 g 165 75 60 g 97.5 g 135 g

Based on the numbers above, do you already get enough protein per day?