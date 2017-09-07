We'll Take Jamba Juice's Pumpkin Protein Smoothie Over a PSL Any Damn Day

 Skip Nav
At Under 400 Calories, These Slow-Cooker Meals Equal Weight-Loss Success
Nothing says Fall like cozying up with a warm Pumpkin Spice Latte, but there's no denying the seasonal drink isn't exactly the most nutritious option out there. But you know what is? Jamba Juice's new Pumpkin Protein Smoothie, that's what! Not to be confused with the (slightly less wholesome) Pumpkin Smash Smoothie that reappears each Fall, this menu addition is brand new this season and packs quite the healthy (and tasty) punch.

The creamy beverage blends almond milk with pumpkin spice, cinnamon, chia seeds, and whey protein, making for a lighter alternative to all those overly sugary pumpkin drinks out there. Still not convinced to formally kiss your PSL goodbye and swap in the Pumpkin Protein Smoothie instead? Let's take a look at a nifty nutritional breakdown to see how the drinks compare to each other, shall we?

  • Calories: 280 (smoothie) vs. 380 (PSL)
  • Total Fat: 4.5 grams (smoothie) vs. 14 grams (PSL)
  • Cholesterol: 10 milligrams (smoothie) vs. 55 milligrams (PSL)
  • Carbohydrates: 37 grams (smoothie) vs. 52 grams (PSL)
  • Sugars: 29 grams (smoothie) vs. 50 grams (PSL)
  • Fiber: 5 grams (smoothie) vs. 0 grams (PSL)
  • Protein: 23 grams (smoothie) vs. 14 grams (PSL)

Wowzers — 23 grams of protein?! Yep, it looks like we've just found our new go-to Fall breakfast or midday snack. The Pumpkin Protein Smoothie is now available in Jamba Juice stores, so run — don't walk — to give it a try.

Image Source: Jamba Juice
