The Nutritional Breakdown of Your Pumpkin Spice Latte

A fan favorite, Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a signature part of the Fall — scrolling through Instagram is proof! For 10 years, the "espresso blended with the unmistakable spices of Fall" complete with "steamed milk, topped with delectably sweetened whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices" has become a way to mark the end of Summer and the coming of the holidays.



While some can't get enough of this sweet drink, others would rather drink their coffee and have a slice of pie on the side. Just in case you are headed to Starbucks to indulge in this latte, you might want to know what you are about to get into calorie-wise.

Flavor (Grande 16 oz.) Calories Calories From Fat Carbs (g) Sugar (g) Pumpkin Spice Latte, Nonfat, No Whip 260 5 51 49 Pumpkin Spice Latte, Soy Milk, No Whip 310 45 55 49 Pumpkin Spice Latte, Whole Milk, With Whip 420 160 52 50 Caffe Latte, Nonfat, No Whip 130 5 19 18

We've included a regular ol' nonfat latte so you could see that the pumpkin spice flavoring adds 130 calories if you order the nonfat version of the flavored drink. Not to mention there's an extra 30 grams of sugar added, too. Of course, if you are going to try the seasonal drink, you will order it with nonfat milk and no whipped cream. Right?