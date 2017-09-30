The Nutritional Breakdown of Your Pumpkin Spice Latte

 Skip Nav
A fan favorite, Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a signature part of the Fall — scrolling through Instagram is proof! For 10 years, the "espresso blended with the unmistakable spices of Fall" complete with "steamed milk, topped with delectably sweetened whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices" has become a way to mark the end of Summer and the coming of the holidays.

While some can't get enough of this sweet drink, others would rather drink their coffee and have a slice of pie on the side. Just in case you are headed to Starbucks to indulge in this latte, you might want to know what you are about to get into calorie-wise.

Flavor (Grande 16 oz.) Calories Calories From Fat Carbs (g) Sugar (g)
Pumpkin Spice Latte, Nonfat, No Whip 260 5 51 49
Pumpkin Spice Latte, Soy Milk, No Whip 310 45 55 49
Pumpkin Spice Latte, Whole Milk, With Whip 420 160 52 50
Caffe Latte, Nonfat, No Whip 130 5 19 18

We've included a regular ol' nonfat latte so you could see that the pumpkin spice flavoring adds 130 calories if you order the nonfat version of the flavored drink. Not to mention there's an extra 30 grams of sugar added, too. Of course, if you are going to try the seasonal drink, you will order it with nonfat milk and no whipped cream. Right?

Karin14922040 Karin14922040 4 years
Instead of heading to Starbucks in the fall I go over to King Soopers and buy some Non-alchaholic Baileys creamer in pumpkin spice. 35 Calories for every tablespoon. You get creaminess and flavor and you don't have to count it as an entire meal
Eva14916807 Eva14916807 4 years
Order it Non-Fat, no whip, and half-sweet (they only add half the pumpkin spice syrup). It will have the perfect balance of flavour!
OlivaOil OlivaOil 8 years
I asked exactly what a grande Pumpkin Spice Latte contains and it is a Caffe Latte PLUS 4 pumps of Pumpkin Spice Syrup. (Nonfat, no-whip, of course) So, do the math. 1 pump of Pumpkin Spice Syrup has: Calories: 32.5 Carbs: 7.75 Sugar: 7.5 I've gotten my Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte with 2 pumps and it really is more than enough flavor! Next time, and beyond, I'm getting it with only 1 pump, so there will be zero guilt and I'll be able to enjoy them all winter long! You should try the same!
Fortunate Fortunate 9 years
Since I love pumpkin spice lattes and not the calories, I decided to see if I could make something non fat. I think it is a great substitute! 3 cups hot half skim milk and half non fat half and half 4 teaspoons splenda 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 6 ounces double-strength brewed coffee non fat whipping or just don't add it! 3 pinches pumpkin pie spice I like it enough to drink instead of the real thing. Let me know your thoughts.
kelsee kelsee 9 years
I had 1 of these last weekend..wasn't that impressed...all I could taste was the spice.
PrincessTracy PrincessTracy 9 years
I've been having the pumpkin spice coffee from dunkin donuts everyday...like, a few times a day.... YUMMY!
teknodukk teknodukk 9 years
Yikes! I'll just stick to pumpkin pie and coffee!
sparklestar sparklestar 9 years
I *know* it's bad for me, that's what makes it so good! I was so good though last year. I didn't have a single gingerbread latte and it's my favourite drink in the whole world!!
ur_momm ur_momm 9 years
oops * ignore the "being" from "being living" lol
ur_momm ur_momm 9 years
does nonfat milk=skim? or is it from a magical skinny cow? :P ummm ok im sad that my yummy soy milk is a lil fattening. and i tried the pumpkin one last year or the year before and maybe i got a bad batch but it wasnt very tasty, it was a lil watered down, like i said, maybe i got one made by a non generous employee :P mannnnnnnnn im craving one though. i would still get these just not every day, u have to indulge every once in a while or else whats the point of being living if you arent going to do the things u love (like drink yummy drinks) :)
KimBurnett KimBurnett 9 years
If you add a little ground cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg in your regular coffee, you get that yummy holiday spicy aroma and taste.
thinkarielle thinkarielle 9 years
Sorry, but I love these. I'm obsessed with any of Starbucks' holiday drinks. What I do if I'm really craving it is only have the drink for breakfast and have a healthy lunch and dinner.
sh0pah0lic56 sh0pah0lic56 9 years
these r sooo good! i luv starbucks...they get so much money from me each year :-P i usually get a skim chai latte. sometimes i'll treat myself to one of these ;-)
totonlaura totonlaura 9 years
I would still try one..LOL
kiddylnd kiddylnd 9 years
unfortunately for me I'm allergic (not lactose intolerant) to dairy so I shouldn't have it. I try to eat yogurt once a week, but shouldn't have anything dairy otherwise if I do. I just went to get a GBL and got it with NF Milk to try that way and #1 it tastes GROSS (I think the vanilla flavor of soy helps it out a bit) and #2 I've already begun wheezing which means I'll have a full out asthma attack before the day is out. BOO me. I should have known better!
UrbanBohemian UrbanBohemian 9 years
These are just too good for coffee drinks. I just knew that there would be a loophole even with the nonfat, no-whip version. *sigh*
kiddylnd kiddylnd 9 years
ur_momm - for strictly a latte here is the comparison of nonfat milk and soy for a tall(grande/venti soy in parens): calories 120(160/210) milk vs. 160 (210/270) soy fat 0 (0/0) milk vs. 4.5 (6/8) soy
superfoxml superfoxml 9 years
Hey they have a sugar free gingerbread syrup now!!!!!!! lovely!!
Saturn9 Saturn9 9 years
My teeth hurt just looking at those sugar numbers. Not for me, thanks.
GlowingMoon GlowingMoon 9 years
Wow, those pumpkin lattes have a lot of sugar!
fashionhore fashionhore 9 years
*ff=sf
fashionhore fashionhore 9 years
Nvm, I just figured out that you order a latte and ask for ff syrup. Dumbing it up today ladies!
fashionhore fashionhore 9 years
I love these and they are super rich, so I always order with sugar-free syrup, or with only 1/3 of the syrup. I do get a little whip though. Juju- is the hazelnut latte at Starbucks? I have never seen it on the menu and I lvoe hazelnut flavorings.
juju4 juju4 9 years
I love the sugar-free hazelnut latte (with non-fat milk). About the same calories as a regular latte, but with super yummy flavor. I treat myself if I end up having to go into work early.
ur_momm ur_momm 9 years
what is the difference if you get Soy instead of nonfat milk? I usually have soy when i go to starbucks... is it any less fatening than reg milk? i have no idea! can someone clue me in?
Healthy Recipes
Fresh and Filling, This Protein-Packed Salad Makes the Perfect Post-Workout Meal
by Jenny Sugar
How Many Calories Are in a Banana?
Calorie Breakdowns
Are the Calories in Bananas Worth the Bite?
by Aemilia Madden
Fiber in Fruits
Calorie Breakdowns
Curb Hunger Longer With These High-Fiber Fruits
by Jenny Sugar
How to Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte Healthier at Starbucks
Calorie Breakdowns
Obsessed With Starbucks' PSL? Here's How to Hack It So It's Healthier
by Jenny Sugar
Vegan Protein Pancakes
Healthy Recipes
Soft, Sweet, and Packed With Protein, These Vegan Pancakes Come Together in 15 Minutes
by Jenny Sugar
