Celebrate Your Booty Gains With Leggings That Highlight Your Assets . . . Er, Hard Work

One of my favorite fitness trends right now — if not of all time — is the shift away from black leggings. And for more reasons than you'd think! While a solid pair of black tights can feel sexy and look good with anything, I personally felt like they symbolize the idea of hiding. Hiding "lumps and bumps," hiding curves, and (on a larger scale) hiding women in the gym.

Light, bright, and patterned colorful leggings do just the opposite; they're loud, they're confident, and they show off all your curves in the best way. Today more than ever, women are owning their space in the gym and celebrating all the curves on their bodies (and not just with leggings). Booty gains are the name of the game as of late, and I couldn't be prouder of the shift in mindset.

The best way to celebrate all those gains and curves? In some ultraflattering leggings, naturally. Ahead are some of my absolute favorites that are little spandex miracles for highlighting the posterior region — you'll feel crazy confident and super sexy.