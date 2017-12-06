 Skip Nav
Celebrate Your Booty Gains With Leggings That Highlight Your Assets . . . Er, Hard Work

One of my favorite fitness trends right now — if not of all time — is the shift away from black leggings. And for more reasons than you'd think! While a solid pair of black tights can feel sexy and look good with anything, I personally felt like they symbolize the idea of hiding. Hiding "lumps and bumps," hiding curves, and (on a larger scale) hiding women in the gym.

Light, bright, and patterned colorful leggings do just the opposite; they're loud, they're confident, and they show off all your curves in the best way. Today more than ever, women are owning their space in the gym and celebrating all the curves on their bodies (and not just with leggings). Booty gains are the name of the game as of late, and I couldn't be prouder of the shift in mindset.

The best way to celebrate all those gains and curves? In some ultraflattering leggings, naturally. Ahead are some of my absolute favorites that are little spandex miracles for highlighting the posterior region — you'll feel crazy confident and super sexy.

Gymshark Flex Leggings
$38
from gymshark.com
Buy Now
Align Pant
$98
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
Alo
Entwine Leggings Women's Casual Pants
$108
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Alo Casual Pants
Goldsheep Crystal Snowflake
$98
from goldsheepclothing.com
Buy Now
Avocado Air Legging Vintage
$85
from shopavocado.com
Buy Now
Carbon38 Activewear
ULTRACOR Ultra High Silk Triax Legging
$196
from Carbon38
Buy Now See more Carbon38 Activewear
Girlfriend Collective Apricot Girlfriend High-Rise Legging
$68
from girlfriend.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Activewear
VIE ACTIVE Rockell Medium Tights
$98
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Activewear
REVOLVE Cropped Pants
Touche LA x MORGAN STEWART Rib Capri
$92
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Cropped Pants
Train Times 7/8
$98
from shop.lululemon.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too.
Gifts For WomenActivewearFitness GiftsWorkoutsGift GuideLeggingsWorkout Clothes
