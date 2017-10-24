 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If Margot Tenenbaum Worked Out, This Is Probably What She'd Wear

The always-mysterious Margot Tenenbaum doesn't strike us as someone who would set foot in a gym, but this collection from Bandier x Kule begs to differ. Inspired by the Wes Anderson film The Royal Tenenbaums, it was designed with "the reluctant athlete" in mind. The stylish and playful collection will hold its own during your next workout, but the slouchy striped tracksuit would be the perfect pick for a lazy Sunday brunch. Just as Margot herself did, we're certain this collection will attract a bevvy of admirers.

Related
If You Sweat Buckets, These Are the 15 Pieces of Activewear You Need in Your Life
If Margot Tenenbaum Worked Out, This Is Probably What She'd Wear
The Gabby Sports Bra ($85) The William Track Pants ($135, navy)
The Jordyn Legging ($125)
The Bananas Tee ($68)
The Billie Track Jacket ($135, pale blue) The William Track Pants ($135, pale blue)
The Petra Top ($78) The Retton Leggings ($125)
The Sexy Sweatshirt ($115)
The Modern Tee ($68)
The Billie Track Jacket ($135, navy) The William Track Pants ($135, navy)
The Love Socks ($38)
Start Slideshow
ShoppableBandierKuleThe Royal TenenbaumsWorkoutsWorkout Clothes
Shop Story
Read Story
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE GABBY
from Bandier
$85
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE WILLIAM
from Bandier
$135
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE JORDYN
from Bandier
$125
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE BANANAS
from Bandier
$68
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE BILLIE
from Bandier
$135
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE PETRA
from Bandier
$78
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE RETTON
from Bandier
$125
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE SEXY
from Bandier
$115
The Modern Tee
from bandier.com
$68
Bandier
Kule x BANDIER THE LOVE SOCK
from Bandier
$38
Shop More
Bandier Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Bandier
APL Techloom Phantom Sneaker
from Bandier
$165$99.97
Bandier
Ultracor Motion Lux Knockout Print Leotard
from Bandier
$205
Bandier
Body Language SCULPT LEGGING
from Bandier
$88
Nike
VaporMax Flyknit Running Shoe
from Bandier
$190
Veja
Silk Esplar Bastille Sneaker
from Bandier
$165$79.97
Bandier Socks SHOP MORE
Stance
AURA SOCK
from Bandier
$14
Nike
Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit
from Bandier
$130$79.97
Stance
AXIS LOW SOCK
from Bandier
$12
Stance
BALANCE SOCK
from Bandier
$14
Bandier
BANDIER Ultra No Show Sock (3 pack)
from Bandier
$15
Bandier Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
honestlykate
yogabycandace
halliekathrynn
peacelovestyleblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds