If Margot Tenenbaum Worked Out, This Is Probably What She'd Wear
The always-mysterious Margot Tenenbaum doesn't strike us as someone who would set foot in a gym, but this collection from Bandier x Kule begs to differ. Inspired by the Wes Anderson film The Royal Tenenbaums, it was designed with "the reluctant athlete" in mind. The stylish and playful collection will hold its own during your next workout, but the slouchy striped tracksuit would be the perfect pick for a lazy Sunday brunch. Just as Margot herself did, we're certain this collection will attract a bevvy of admirers.
Kule x BANDIER THE GABBY
$85
Kule x BANDIER THE JORDYN
$125
Kule x BANDIER THE BANANAS
$68
Kule x BANDIER THE PETRA
$78
Kule x BANDIER THE RETTON
$125
Kule x BANDIER THE SEXY
$115
