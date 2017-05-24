 Skip Nav
Burn 300 Calories in 30 Minutes With This No-Equipment HIIT Workout
Burn 300 Calories in 30 Minutes With This No-Equipment HIIT Workout

There are a lot of excuses people use to skip workouts — let's review:

"I can't make it to the gym."
"I'm really busy this week."
"I don't have a treadmill/dumbbells/insert any and all fancy gym equipment here."
"I'm always traveling."

If you've ever used one of the above reasons to talk yourself out of exercising, this no-excuses workout is for you. Austin Lopez, CSCS and owner of AUSome Fit, was kind enough to create this bodyweight HIIT workout when I tried to list all the reasons I couldn't exercise during an upcoming trip. Nice guy, right?

This workout requires zero pieces of equipment and very little space and takes up an entire two percent of your day. TWO PERCENT. After a test on our end — heart rate monitor and all — we found that it only takes 30 minutes but still manages to burn over 300 calories.

The Workout

  1. Start with a dynamic warmup.
  2. Move through circuit one, then rest for half the amount of time it took you to complete the circuit before running through it again. Complete circuit one a total of four times.
  3. Move through circuit two, then rest for the half the amount of time it took you to complete the circuit before running through it again. Complete circuit two a total of three times.
  4. End with a cooldown.
