 Skip Nav
Healthy Living Tips
10 Things Every Woman Should Do to Help Prevent Breast Cancer
Shopping Guide
Running and Lifting in the Same Workout? Here Are the Shoes You Need
Beginner Fitness Tips
Get Stronger Every Day With This 100-Burpee Challenge

Mental and Emotional Symptoms of Depression

You Should Never Ignore These 4 Subtle Symptoms of Depression

Despite how common depression is, it can easily be ignored or misdiagnosed, which is harmful because when left unchecked, the mood disorder can be debilitating. Depression manifests itself in many different ways that are subjective to each sufferer, and while you may know the physical symptoms, there are a few common psychological signs you should never ignore. According to Dr. Rafael Euba, a consultant psychiatrist from The London Psychiatry Centre, the following are a few signs to look out for.

Related
Try These 2 Exercises Together For a Powerful Depression Treatment

Loss of Interest

An inability to enjoy the things you once found pleasure in, coupled with a loss of interest in your usual social activities, such as spending time with friends, is one of the major signals that you're withdrawing into yourself.

Fatigue and Sleeplessness

Whether or not you're conscious of it, the weight of thoughts and worries on your mind can lead to sleeplessness and insomnia, because you're unable to switch off.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
15 Things Depression Will Tell You That Are Actually Horrible Lies

Severe Mental Reactions

While you may be experiencing indifference and a sense of joylessness, you might find that your reaction to negative news produces a heightened reaction that may lead to increasingly emotional reactions or preoccupations with the issue.

Persistent Pessimism

Although feelings of hopelessness, irritability, and sadness are all part of the human experience, the key to spotting them as a symptom of a deeper issue is in realizing when they go on abnormally longer than usual, for weeks or several days.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Join the conversation
Healthy LivingMental Health
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Order Food on Facebook
Food News
You Can Now Order Food While Scrolling Through Facebook, and It's Almost TOO Easy
by Erin Cullum
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds