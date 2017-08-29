This Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie Has Over 30 Grams of Protein

 Skip Nav
Eating breakfast is one way to get your metabolism fires burning strong, but what you eat can boost your metabolism even more. With a quick whir of the blender, here's a smoothie recipe loaded with metabolism-boosting ingredients.

In this recipe, you'll find calcium-rich Greek yogurt, almonds, and broccoli, a nutrient that has been shown to help the body break down fat. The almonds, cannellini beans, and yogurt also add a great deal of protein, and what's more, the zinc in the yogurt may increase the production of the hormone leptin, which is shown to improve metabolism and suppress appetite.

The high-fiber strawberries keep you feeling full longer and are also packed with vitamin C. Pour in some green tea for caffeine, a natural metabolism booster, and top it all off with cinnamon, a warming spice that can temporarily boost metabolism. In the end, you've got a breakfast under 345 calories that offers over 30 grams of protein and 8.1 grams of fiber.

Ingredients

  1. 6 ounces vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt
  2. 8 almonds
  3. 1/4 cup broccoli florets, stems cut off
  4. 1 cup frozen strawberries
  5. 1/4 cup cannellini or garbanzo beans
  6. 3/4 cup iced green tea
  7. 1 teaspoon flaxmeal
  8. 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

  1. Pour all ingredients into a blender and mix until smooth.
  2. Pour into a glass and sprinkle a dash of cinnamon on top. Enjoy immediately.

Makes 1 serving. See the nutritional info below.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
343
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
