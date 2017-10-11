 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Are Steel-Cut Oats That Much Healthier Than Rolled Oats?
Healthy Snacks
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This

Michelle Janine Dance Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do

We Can't Stop Watching This Sexed-Up Gym-Inspired Dance Video

Working out looks sexier (and easier?!) than ever in this fitness-themed dance from the stunning DanceOn choreographer Michelle Janine. We're getting all sorts of exercise ideas from this workout-inspired routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," complete with hip dips, jump roping, mountain climbers, pikes, squats, hip bridges, and lunges galore. It doesn't even look like these dancers break a sweat as they gracefully soar through these moves with beautiful form.
Join the conversation
Dance VideosTaylor SwiftWorkouts
Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello Talks About That Time She Was a Grandma at Taylor Swift's Party
by Kelsey Garcia
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Behind the Scenes
Taylor Swift
How Taylor Swift Created That Epic "Look What You Made Me Do" Scene
by Kelsie Gibson
Taylor Swift Halloween Costumes
Taylor Swift
14 Easy and Hilarious Taylor Swift Halloween Costumes Based on Her Lyrics
by Caitlin Hacker
Idris Elba Quotes About Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Met Gala
Idris Elba's Reaction to Taylor Swift and Kanye West's Feud Will Make You LOL: "This Is Awks"
by Caitlin Hacker
Taylor Swift Costumes
Taylor Swift
Shake Up Your Taylor Swift Halloween Costume With These 22 Ideas
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds