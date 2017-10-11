We Can't Stop Watching This Sexed-Up Gym-Inspired Dance Video

Working out looks sexier (and easier?!) than ever in this fitness-themed dance from the stunning DanceOn choreographer Michelle Janine. We're getting all sorts of exercise ideas from this workout-inspired routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," complete with hip dips, jump roping, mountain climbers, pikes, squats, hip bridges, and lunges galore. It doesn't even look like these dancers break a sweat as they gracefully soar through these moves with beautiful form.