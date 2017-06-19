Michelle Obama Doing Boot Camp With Her Girl Squad Is the Truest Form of #FitGoals

Friends who work out together stay together, am I right? It looks like Michelle Obama just proved the old adage certainly rings true, and she's inspiring us to get our sweat on alongside our favorite pals.

The former FLOTUS shared a series of Instagram photos showing behind-the-scenes looks at the bootcamp sessions she often hosts for her girlfriends — a tradition she started while residing in the White House. In the pictures, she and her friends are seen performing various exercises like elbow planks, crunches, leg raises, and lunges — on an open-air football field. Besides the fact that we were psyched to have yet another look at her killer biceps, the caption was super sweet, too, as she explained how fitness and friends are two necessary keys to making it through a big life transition.



"Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first," she wrote. "It didn't matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years — including a pretty big one recently! — and we've done our best to stay healthy together."

She also added in an encouraging note to motivate her followers to rally their girl squads for some similar physical activities in the coming months. "Whether it's a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together," she wrote. A healthy Summer is a must, dear reader — former first lady's orders!