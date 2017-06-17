We Have a Plan That Will Teach You How to Eat Clean and Love It

 Skip Nav
Eating clean is easy when you have a plan and all the ingredients on hand. If you're ready to clean up your eating habits, we've created an easy-to-follow two-week plan with recipes, printable shopping lists, and weekly rundowns of what to make, prep, and save. The plan, created by the registered dietitians of C&J Nutrition, Stephanie Clarke and Willow Jarosh, focuses on whole foods — fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins — for your daily meals, snacks, and treats, because eating clean doesn't mean denying yourself the foods you love.

Clean Eating RecipesHealthy Living
