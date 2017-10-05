 Skip Nav

Nike Air Presto Sneaker

This Nike Sneaker Is the Perfect Shoe For LISS — and All Your Fall Outfits

The Nike Air Presto in Port Wine/Summit White/Black/Particle Pink ($120) is the Fall sneaker we've been dreaming about. Perfect for LISS days and brisk Fall walks, this everyday sneaker is so comfortable without sacrificing any style points — in fact, it'll add a superfashionable edge to your cool-weather athleisure looks.

In Case You Need More Rose Gold in Your Life, Check Out All This Fitness Gear

As one of our favorite trainers put it, "There's no better time than Fall to go on a brisk outdoor walk." Harley Pasternak, MSc, says that walking is the best way to get lean and stay in shape, and doing so in cooler temperatures is ideal for fat burning. Toss these wine-and-blush beauties on and head out into the crisp Autumn air to get your steps and cardio in. Sounds dreamy, doesn't it?

Nike Air Presto in Port Wine/Summit White/Black/Particle Pink
$120
from store.nike.com
Buy Now
Nike Air Presto in Port Wine/Summit White/Black/Particle Pink
from store.nike.com
$120
