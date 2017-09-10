 Skip Nav
Get Ready For a Fun Full-Body Burner With Anna Victoria
Take the Plank Challenge to Carve Your Core

We're here to help you challenge your core (you're welcome) with this plank series. It's part of our Jump-Start fitness plan, helping you move every day for two weeks. This challenge uses all sorts of planks to give your arms, abs, back, and butt a great workout. Click here for a printable PDF of this challenge.

Directions:

Warmup: Do 3 minutes of light cardio followed by 2 minutes of active stretching for your upper body with: shoulder and arm circles, both forward and backward; scarecrow (here's how to do the exercise to warm up your shoulders and hips); and wrist circles.
Round 1: Hold each plank for 30 seconds.

  1. Plank
  2. Elbow plank
  3. Side plank right
  4. Side plank left
  5. Reverse plank

Round 2: Hold each plank from previous round for 45 seconds. If you're a beginner, modify this workout by skipping this round.

Round 3: Perform each plank for 45 seconds, resting for up to 15 seconds between moves if needed.

  1. Elbow plank with side tap
  2. Plank with shoulder tap
  3. Side elbow plank with twist on right
  4. Side elbow plank with twist on left
  5. Spiderman plank (aka creepy crawler)

Cooldown: Stretch your back, chest, and shoulders.

Keep reading to review all these plank variations.

Plank
Elbow Plank
Side Plank Left
Side Plank Right
Reverse Plank
Elbow Plank With Side Step
Plank With Shoulder Tap
Spiderman Plank (aka Creepy Crawler)
Elbow Plank With a Twist Right
Elbow Plank With a Twist Left
