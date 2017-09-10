Plank Challenge Workout
Take the Plank Challenge to Carve Your Core
We're here to help you challenge your core (you're welcome) with this plank series. It's part of our Jump-Start fitness plan, helping you move every day for two weeks. This challenge uses all sorts of planks to give your arms, abs, back, and butt a great workout. Click here for a printable PDF of this challenge.
Directions:
Warmup: Do 3 minutes of light cardio followed by 2 minutes of active stretching for your upper body with: shoulder and arm circles, both forward and backward; scarecrow (here's how to do the exercise to warm up your shoulders and hips); and wrist circles.
Round 1: Hold each plank for 30 seconds.
- Plank
- Elbow plank
- Side plank right
- Side plank left
- Reverse plank
Round 2: Hold each plank from previous round for 45 seconds. If you're a beginner, modify this workout by skipping this round.
Round 3: Perform each plank for 45 seconds, resting for up to 15 seconds between moves if needed.
- Elbow plank with side tap
- Plank with shoulder tap
- Side elbow plank with twist on right
- Side elbow plank with twist on left
- Spiderman plank (aka creepy crawler)
Cooldown: Stretch your back, chest, and shoulders.
Keep reading to review all these plank variations.