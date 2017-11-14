The 11 Best Protein Powders You Can Buy

If dairy is not your thing, you can still find protein powders that don't contain whey, the protein-rich dairy product that is found in many powders. Check out this comparison to see which one is right for you — many stores sell individual serving packets so you can give them a try without investing in an entire tub. Most have a gritty or chalky texture when enjoyed in water or your favorite nondairy milk, so add them to your morning smoothie, this homemade high-protein pancake batter, or this chocolate almond protein bar recipe, and your taste buds won't know the difference.