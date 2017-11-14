 Skip Nav
The 11 Best Protein Powders You Can Buy

If dairy is not your thing, you can still find protein powders that don't contain whey, the protein-rich dairy product that is found in many powders. Check out this comparison to see which one is right for you — many stores sell individual serving packets so you can give them a try without investing in an entire tub. Most have a gritty or chalky texture when enjoyed in water or your favorite nondairy milk, so add them to your morning smoothie, this homemade high-protein pancake batter, or this chocolate almond protein bar recipe, and your taste buds won't know the difference.

$55 for 30 ounces
20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
$49 for 19 ounces
25
from perfectfitprotein.com
Buy Now
$50 for 21.16 ounces
15
from getyuve.com
Buy Now
$10 for 454 grams
22
from swansonvitamins.com
Buy Now
$29 for 11.8 ounces
15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
$39 for 1.63 pounds
32
from amazon.com
Buy Now
$54 for 1,000 grams
40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
$10 for 12 ounces
11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
$30 for 2 pounds
30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
$42 for 35.2 ounces
40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
$29 for 22 ounces
28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Vega Sport Performance Protein Vanilla
Perfect Fit
Yuve
Swanson 100 Percent Pure Pea Protein
Amazing Meal Original Blend
Spiru-Tein Simply Natural Vanilla
Warrior Food Extreme Vanilla Plus
Navitas Naturals Organic Hemp Protein Powder
Plant Fusion Vanilla Bean
Sunwarrior Warrior Blend Vanilla
Garden of Life Raw Protein Vanilla
