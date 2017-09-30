Fresh and Filling, This Protein-Packed Salad Makes the Perfect Post-Workout Meal

If you've spent the last few months sipping steamy soups and biting into comforting pasta dishes, your waistline might not be ready to bare it all on the beach. If you're looking to get back to your slimmer self, here's a healthy tip that works — eat a rainbow. Since bright and vibrant-colored foods like fresh veggies are lower in calories and higher in fiber than blah-colored foods like pasta and bread, you'll lose weight without going hungry.



If you're bored of a basic green salad, here's a hearty variation that includes cooked quinoa for added protein and fiber. It's vegan and gluten-free, and for just 360 calories, each delicious bowl offers 15 grams of protein and 7.8 grams of fiber.



It's served cold, so it's the perfect recipe to celebrate the warmer weather. Make it ahead and keep a bowl in the fridge for an easy post-workout dinner or to bring to your next potluck. You can whip up this simple dish in 30 minutes, and it's so pretty, you can't help but dig in!



Sesame Ginger Quinoa Salad From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness Ingredients 1 cup quinoa, rinsed 2 cups water 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 1/2 cups shelled frozen edamame 3 medium carrots, peeled and diced 1/2 yellow pepper, diced 1/2 red pepper, diced 1 cup red cabbage, chopped 2 tablespoons sesame oil 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 3 teaspoons fresh ginger, finely minced 1 tablespoon sesame seeds Directions Place the quinoa, water, and salt in a covered pot. Heat on high until it boils, lower the heat to low, and cook for about 15 minutes or until the quinoa is soft and the water absorbed. Pour the quinoa into a medium-sized bowl, and mix in the frozen edamame, carrots, peppers, and cabbage. In a small bowl, make the dressing by mixing the sesame oil, rice vinegar, minced ginger, and sesame seeds. Pour the dressing over the quinoa and veggies, and mix thoroughly. Enjoy immediately, or store in a covered container for later.

Source: Calorie Count Information Category Salads, Main Dishes Yield 4 servings Cook Time 30 mins Nutrition Calories per serving 363