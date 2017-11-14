Spin Class Gifts
11 Cycling Gifts For Girls Who Love to Tap It Back
There's nothing better than the adrenaline you get from taking a cycling class. If you or someone you know is an indoor junkie, we discovered some excellent gifts. These fitness goodies are perfect for the holidays, so snag them while you can. Anyone who taps it back will appreciate finding these items under the tree. See for yourself!
ban.do Lady Of Leisure Work It Out Water Bottle
$20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Active Flex Capri Leggings
$22.90 $15.99
from Forever 21
6-Pk. Active Mini Printed Headband Set
$15 $7.99
from Macy's
Ksyrium Elite II Road Cycling Shoes - 3-Hole (For Women)
$69.99
from Sierra Trading Post
Medium Support Racerback Sports Bra for Women
$19.99
from Old Navy
