11 Cycling Gifts For Girls Who Love to Tap It Back

There's nothing better than the adrenaline you get from taking a cycling class. If you or someone you know is an indoor junkie, we discovered some excellent gifts. These fitness goodies are perfect for the holidays, so snag them while you can. Anyone who taps it back will appreciate finding these items under the tree. See for yourself!

Tap Backs + Tacos Spin Tank
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living
ban.do Lady Of Leisure Work It Out Water Bottle
$20
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Home & Living
Forever 21
Active Flex Capri Leggings
$22.90 $15.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Activewear Pants
Cycling Necklace
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ride It Like You Stole It Muscle Tank
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nike
6-Pk. Active Mini Printed Headband Set
$15 $7.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nike Beauty Products
Eat Sleep Spin Tank Top
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mavic
Ksyrium Elite II Road Cycling Shoes - 3-Hole (For Women)
$69.99
from Sierra Trading Post
Buy Now See more Mavic Athletic Shoes
Tap Back Queen Spin Tank Top
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
J.Crew
Pinch Provisions® fitness emergency kit
$22
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Activewear
Old Navy
Medium Support Racerback Sports Bra for Women
$19.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Bras & Underwear
Gifts Under $75FlywheelGifts Under $100Gifts For WomenSoulcycleIndoor CyclingSpinFitness GiftsCyclingFitness Gear
