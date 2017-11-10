 Skip Nav
These 18 Self-Care Products Will Remind You to Breathe In and Breathe Out

A good book, a cup of soothing tea, and a hot bath. Sounds like perfection, right? Self-care is essential to our happiness, but we sometimes let it slip through the cracks while we're juggling everything in our lives. However, it's crucial that we make time for that good book and bath — or whatever it is that relaxes and rejuvenates us — and luckily, there are products that can help us do just that. We've rounded up self-care items that make great gifts but are also just what you may need, too.

Just Breathe Mug
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond
Teak Bathtub Caddy
$39.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories
Kohl's Home Fragrance
Serene House Aura Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser
$93.99 $59.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Home Fragrance
REVOLVE Makeup
French Girl Organics Sea Soak.
$18
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Makeup
Everyday Plus Hemp Oil
$75
from cwhemp.com
Buy Now
Self-Care Jar Glossy Sticker Set
$2
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Paddywax Redwood and Amber Mesa Candle
$12
from paddywax.com
Buy Now
Mind Hug Happi Pack
$66
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Gifts & Sets
Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Gifts & Sets
Leaders Daily Wonders Face Mask Set
$9
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Relaxing Essential Oils Set
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
"Me Time" Self-Care Stickers
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Free People Socks
Chevron Cozy Tall Socks by Lemons at Free People
$25
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Socks
Hemp CBD Relief and Recovery Cream
$36
from sagelynaturals.com
Buy Now
Self-Care Index
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Peppermint Halo
$27
Buy Now
"Grow Through What You Go Through"
$39
from etsy.com
Buy Now
PacSun Gifts
Ban.do Compliment Pencil Set
$10
from PacSun
Buy Now See more PacSun Gifts
