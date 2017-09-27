The 30-Day, 100-Rep Squat Challenge!

This squat challenge will make you fitter, stronger, and sporting the best butt of your life! Are you ready to get your rep on? This 30-day challenge is going to help you build up to being able to do 100 squats in one workout. Don't think it's possible? It is, and after the burn and the effort, you're going to love tagging us with your success online.

Squats are a compound exercise, which means they work multiple muscles at the same time. Why is this important? Simple. It adds extra calorie burn and reduces the need for multiple isolation exercises that force you to spend more time in the gym.





In order to get to the result of 100 squats in one workout, we're going to throw in a few variations of the basic squat along the way so you can hit this level. This will ensure you are working every muscle in your lower body, in every different way. Plus, it will keep you from getting bored from doing just one exercise over and over.

We consulted with certified personal trainer Heather Neff, who selected the following three variations of squats you'll be performing in this progressive plan. Here's how to do them.

Basic Squat

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, eyes facing forward, shoulders back, and chest out. Extend your hands straight out in front of you to help keep your balance. You can also bend the elbows, clasp the fingers, or hold your arms up.

With a slight bend at the knees, send your hips back as if you are about to sit in a chair. Keep your head facing forward as your upper body bends forward a bit. Rather than allowing your back to round, let your lower back arch slightly as you descend.

Lower yourself down until your thighs are parallel to the floor, pressing your weight back into your heels.

Keep your body tight, and push through your heels to bring yourself back to the starting position to complete one rep.

Sumo Squat

Stand with your feet wide, toes pointing out. Bend your knees, lowering your hips deeply, so your thighs are parallel with the floor. Make sure to keep your weight back in your heels.

Then rise back up, straightening the legs completely and squeezing the glutes at the top of the movement to get the most from the exercise. This completes one rep.

Jump Squat

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Start by doing a regular squat, then engage your core and jump up explosively. When you land, lower your body back into the squat position to complete one rep. This entire movement should be done in one smooth motion. Land as quietly as possible, which requires control.

The Challenge

By adding three different types of squats to this challenge, it won't just give you good variety, but it will also work and challenge your muscles to grow and become stronger. Here's Neff's workout to get you to 100 squats!

DAY OF MONTH TYPE OF SQUAT AND NUMBER OF SETS Day 1 2 sets of 5 Regular Squats

2 sets of 5 Sumo Squats

1 set of 5 Jump Squats Day 2 2 sets of 5 Regular Squats

2 sets of 5 Sumo Squats

1 set of 5 Jump Squats Day 3 2 sets of 5 Regular Squats

2 sets of 5 Sumo Squats

1 set of 5 Jump Squats Day 4 2 sets of 5 Regular Squats

2 sets of 5 Sumo Squats

1 set of 5 Jump Squats Day 5 2 sets of 5 Regular Squats

2 sets of 5 Sumo Squats

1 set of 5 Jump Squats Day 6 Rest Day 7 Rest Day 8 Rest Day 9 2 sets of 10 Regular Squats

2 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 10 2 sets of 10 Regular Squats

2 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 11 2 sets of 10 Regular Squats

2 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 12 2 sets of 10 Regular Squats

2 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 13 2 sets of 10 Regular Squats

2 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 14 Rest Day 15 Rest Day 16 3 sets of 10 Regular Squats

3 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

3 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 17 3 sets of 10 Regular Squats

3 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

3 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 18 3 sets of 10 Regular Squats

3 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

3 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 19 3 sets of 10 Regular Squats

3 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

3 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 20 3 sets of 10 Regular Squats

3 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

3 sets of 5 Jump Squats Day 21 Rest Day 22 Rest Day 23 4 sets of 10 Regular Squats

4 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets 10 Jump Squats Day 24 4 sets of 10 Regular Squats

4 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets 10 Jump Squats Day 25 4 sets of 10 Regular Squats

4 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets 10 Jump Squats Day 26 4 sets of 10 Regular Squats

4 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets 10 Jump Squats Day 27 4 sets of 10 Regular Squats

4 sets of 10 Sumo Squats

2 sets 10 Jump Squats Day 28 Rest Day 29 Rest Day 30 1 set of 100 reps of any of the above squats (no pausing past 30 seconds between reps)

If you wish to continue and keep the challenge going, you can either start over and add weight to each type of squat such as dumbbells or a weighted vest, or you can continue to increase the rep and set amounts each week. Also, be sure you get in some good stretches before and after each squat session. Good luck, and don't forget to tag us with your success as you take on this challenge!