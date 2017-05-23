 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
After This 30-Day Challenge, You'll Have the Best Butt Ever
Disney
This Is What It's Like to Run a Half Marathon — Through Disneyland
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
Bodyweight Exercises
The Best Cardio Exercises You Can Do in Your Living Room

30-Day Squat Challenge

After This 30-Day Challenge, You'll Have the Best Butt Ever

Squat challenges are all the rage now, and while it certainly is an accomplishment to work your way up to 200, 500, or even 1,000 squats (yikes!), doing the same kind only works certain muscles. Here's a new challenge for you to try. It involves five different squat variations that you repeat and eventually work up to 200 reps in 30 days.

Here are instructions for the five different variations followed by a 30-day plan to get you all the way to 200. It's not advised to skip right to day 30 if you want to be able to walk the next day, so follow the plan and adjust it slightly according to your schedule and ability level. For a quick guide, here's a printable version of this Squat Challenge.

Related
Print Out This 2-Week Crunch Challenge

Number 1: Narrow Squat

  • Stand with your feet touching. Hold your hands comfortably in front of your chest to help you stay balanced and bend your knees, lowering your hips deeply, bringing your thighs parallel with the floor if you can. Be sure to keep weight back in your heels.
  • Then rise back up, straightening the legs completely, squeezing the glutes at the top of the movement to get the most out of the exercise.
  • This counts as one rep.

Number 2: Narrow Squat With Back Kick

  • Stand with your feet touching. Hold your hands comfortably in front of your chest or on your hips, and bend your knees, lowering your hips deeply so your thighs are parallel with the floor. Be sure to keep weight back in your heels.
  • Then rise back up, straightening the legs completely, and lift the left leg behind you for a back kick. Lower the foot back to the floor in a narrow squat position.
  • Do another squat, then straighten the leg, do a back kick with the right leg, and step the right foot back to meet the left.
  • This counts as one rep.

Related
30-Day 6-Pack Abs Challenge

Number 3: Basic Squat

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart, feet parallel. Hold your hands out in front of you for balance. Bend your knees, lowering your hips deeply, bringing your thighs parallel with the floor if you can, keeping weight back in your heels.
  • Then rise back up, straightening the legs completely, squeezing the glutes at the top of the movement to get the most out of the exercise.
  • This counts as one rep.

Here's a video demonstrating the basic squat.

Number 4: Basic Squat With Side Leg Lift

  • Stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart, feet parallel. Hold your hands out in front of you for balance. Bend your knees, lowering your hips deeply so your thighs are parallel with the floor, keeping weight back in your heels.
  • Then rise back up, straightening the legs completely, and lifting the left leg out to the side, squeezing the outer glute.
  • As you step the foot back into shoulder-width distance position, squat down again. Then stand up and do a side leg lift on the right side. Lower the leg back to the starting position.
  • This counts as one rep.

Number 5: Sumo Squat

  • Stand with your feet wide, toes pointing out. Hold your hands comfortably in front of your chest to help you stay balanced and bend your knees, lowering your hips deeply so your thighs are parallel with the floor. Make sure to keep weight back in your heels
  • Then rise back up, straightening the legs completely, squeezing the glutes at the top of the movement to get the most out of the exercise.
  • This counts as one rep.

The Plan

Unlike other squat challenges, this involves five different variations to not only sculpt your legs and booty more effectively, but also to beat boredom and prevent overuse injuries. This plan incorporates rest days, so while you can hold off on squats that day, you can (and should) still do other workouts to target your nonsquatting muscles.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Join the conversation
POPSUGAR ChallengeFitness ChallengesSquats
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Erasha15504258 Erasha15504258 3 years
Day 6 and definitely still feeling the burn, but a bit concerned that I'm feeling it mostly in my outer thigh. I've been keeping the weight on my heels and not letting my knees go past my toes. Any advice on whether this is ok? I don't want to get to day 30 and have a flat bum and a back injury lol. Thanks x
ladywams ladywams 3 years
Keep that back flat so you don't get hurt! :)
Vicky15196662 Vicky15196662 3 years
Just completed Day 23 160 squats loving the firmness of my thighs and butt. I can see the results just from looking at my shape in the mirror. My husband thinks I am too sexy now plus I get compliments everywhere I go. Thanks #PopSugarFitness!
JojOHarvey JojOHarvey 3 years
This is a fantastic squat challenge good variation do it when you get up and it's done am on day 5 and feeling the burn ;) x
Mj15104612 Mj15104612 3 years
Actually it's not flawed. The count is correct. U do left leg and right leg and count that as 1 Rep.
Tanya-14980943 Tanya-14980943 3 years
Just completed day 18, woohoo!!! My legs already feel rock hard :) love love love and most definitely recommend. It's always a challenge but I'm determined and my results are motivating.
colonp501 colonp501 3 years
I really want to follow this challenge but I can't because of my periods. In the starting two days of my periods, I can'y do any exercise. Does that mean I will not be able to follow the challenge completely ? Any help?
Mogad'or14841728 Mogad'or14841728 3 years
I love squats! http://www.mogadorcosmetics.com
Laura14829067 Laura14829067 3 years
This list is actually flawed -- since you're doing two squats per rep with the side and back kicks, the amount of squats per day is completely off.
John14753066 John14753066 3 years
I recently completed the 30 day squat challenge. I blogged some tips for completing here, http://fitfor365.wordpress.com/2013/07/01/30-day-squat-challenge-tips/
EnglandK EnglandK 3 years
I made a printer friendly version and posted it to Pinterest. http://pinterest.com/pin/226939268695936945/ Hope you all enjoy!
Kathryn186 Kathryn186 3 years
Eeek! I just printed this at work without checking it first and it's 42 pages!!! Printer-friendly versions on articles like this would be wonderful!
Ridelikeagirlracing14685916 Ridelikeagirlracing14685916 3 years
how can I print this???
dewitzgrl dewitzgrl 3 years
How do I download or print this to keep and follow???
Tiffany14338544 Tiffany14338544 3 years
is there a printer friendly version?
punjabi punjabi 3 years
Squats from eastern philosophy, is good to strengthen Root chakra of the body that gives stability in the life of a person.
Pregnancy
28 Ways TV Shows Bared or Covered Pregnant Bellies
by Rebecca Gruber
Exercise in My Underwear
Beginner Fitness Tips
How Exercising in My Underwear Has Changed My Workouts
by Jenny Sugar
Plank Challenge
Arm Exercises
Your Arms and Abs Will Transform After This 2-Week Challenge
by Jenny Sugar
POPSUGAR Challenge
Transform Your Abs With This 2-Week Crunch Challenge
by Jenny Sugar
2-Week Clean-Eating Plan
Healthy Living
2-Week Clean-Eating Plan
by Susi May
How to Stay Off Your Phone
Tech Tips
Master a Digital Detox With This Easy Plan
by Lisette Mejia
2-Week Workout Plan
Workouts
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan
by Susi May
Adele Cat Eye Beauty Tutorial
Adele
Adele's Makeup Artist Reveals How to Get the Singer's Signature Cat Eye
by Emily Orofino
Printable Squat Challenge
beginner workouts
This Challenge Will Give You a Better Butt in Just 30 Days
by Jenny Sugar
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Pippa Middleton
by Dominique Astorino
Summer Happiness Challenge
Summer
Take Our 2017 Summer Happiness Challenge!
by Macy Cate Williams
How to Breathe When Running
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
by Heather Dale
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds