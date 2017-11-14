This Is What Happens When You Remember There's Chocolate in Your Gym Bag

Have you ever been at war with yourself during a diet, or just in general when you're fighting off a craving? I have those inner dialogues with myself all the time, and it feels like your brain is having a civil war. This includes last night, when I realized I'm the worst fitness editor ever I had a secret stash of chocolate in my gym bag. It was late, I had already eaten a snack (fiber cereal; I was being so good!), and I was about to go to bed, but similar to how a predatory animal sets its sights on prey, I was fixated; I couldn't turn my brain off once I remembered the chocolate. Can you guys relate to this scenario?





14 Overwhelming Feelings Experienced While Indulging in a Cheat Meal Related