This Is What Happens When You Remember There's Chocolate in Your Gym Bag

Have you ever been at war with yourself during a diet, or just in general when you're fighting off a craving? I have those inner dialogues with myself all the time, and it feels like your brain is having a civil war. This includes last night, when I realized I'm the worst fitness editor ever I had a secret stash of chocolate in my gym bag. It was late, I had already eaten a snack (fiber cereal; I was being so good!), and I was about to go to bed, but similar to how a predatory animal sets its sights on prey, I was fixated; I couldn't turn my brain off once I remembered the chocolate. Can you guys relate to this scenario?

*Remembers there is a Reese's Cup in the pocket of gym bag*
"OMG . . . there's a Reese's Cup in your bag."
"NO. You don't need that. It's already so late, and you just had cereal."
"But it sounds so good though . . ."
*Thinks about it*
"It's not worth it. It's so much sugar, and sugar is a drug. It's why you're thinking this way."
"No, I'm not! I just like chocolate, okay?!"
"Your stomach will be pudgy. Definitely not worth it. Besides, you've already had like seven in the past two weeks."
"Oh, come on, it basically won't even affect your body at all. You won't even notice. AND it'll taste SO good."
"You've been trying to lose weight though!"
"You're fine. You're PMSing, so your body basically NEEDS chocolate to survive right now. It's simple physiology."
"No, you have this craving because it's a drug . . . "
"I'm just gonna smell it."
"Wait . . . What are you doing??? Don't . . . DON'T!!!"
"WHATEVER!"
*Eats it*
