 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
10 Tips For a Stronger and Flatter Midsection
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Want to Lose Weight, This Is the Smoothie Formula to Use
Healthy Recipes
High-Protein Smoothie Disguised as Milkshake — and It's Dairy-Free!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Relaxing Stretches You Can Do in Bed

Stretching has a way of melting away stress and worry, but there's no need to unroll your yoga mat. Here are nine stretches you can do in your pajamas and your bed — either before you go to sleep or once your alarm goes off — or both! Do all nine if you have time, or just pick a few. Either way, you'll feel more relaxed, whether you're heading to the land of nod or waking with the sun.

Related
This Yoga Sequence Is Even Better Than a Before-Bed Massage

Spinal Twist
Knee to Chest Back Stretch
Reclining Hamstring Stretch
Lying Side Quad Stretch
Half Happy Baby
Happy Baby
Cobra
Fish
Butterfly
9 Relaxing Stretches You Can Do in Bed
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beginner WorkoutsBed StretchesBack ExercisesStretchesWorkoutsBack PainYoga
Join The Conversation
Jamie14829030 Jamie14829030 4 years
The back flying one I mean, sorry for not being specific before, the one where you hang yourself out the side of the bed, thanks for the article though, it's great
Jamie14829030 Jamie14829030 4 years
I'm sorry but I don't understand how I can do this on a single bed, I may just be being stupid but I have a single bed and am quite tall, so when I tried this I fell off the bed and it wasn't very relaxing, any tips or advice? Please help as I love these exercises.
Andrea3684151 Andrea3684151 4 years
This is a much-needed reference! I have lower back problems and usually wake up sore. Would it be possible to make the final slide of these presentations be a downloadable file with all of the exercises on one page? Then I could actually take it with me into the bedroom!
YogaGirlAli YogaGirlAli 5 years
Great article!
lululemon
by Hedy Phillips
Beautiful Yoga Photos
Yoga
18 of the Most Gorgeous Places in the World to Do Yoga
by Kelli Acciardo
Yoga Clothes
Shopping Guide
The Best Yoga Gear For All of Your Needs — and We Want It
by Rebecca Brown
Stretches For a Sore Neck With Pictures
Yoga
The Best Stretches to Relieve a Sore Neck
by Jenny Sugar
Yoga Poses to Relieve Gas
Yoga
Yoga Poses to Relieve Gas (So Effective, You'll Want to Be Alone)
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds