 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tonight, Fall Asleep Instantly With This Breathing Trick
Summer
This Jam-Packed Playlist Is Perfect For Your Summer Workouts
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Women's Health
The Photo That Is Helping Women Detect Breast Cancer

How to Fall Asleep Right Away

Tonight, Fall Asleep Instantly With This Breathing Trick

Plagued by anxiety night after night? Relying on over-the-counter meds? Just not getting the sleep your body requires? If any of this sounds all too familiar, this breathing trick will help you get to bed sooner — no prescriptions required.

The exercise is called the 4-7-8 technique, and Dr. Andrew Weil calls it a "natural tranquilizer for the nervous system." Study after study has linked meditation to lowered stress levels, and this easy-to-follow exercise will help you reap some of the de-stressing benefits that come along with consistent meditation practice.

Related
The Definitive Guide to Getting Better Sleep

Beyond bedtime, Dr. Weil recommends performing this exercise whenever dealing with a stressful situation. The next time you can't curb sugar cravings, get into a fight with your partner, or can't hit the hay because you're overwhelmed, try it out for yourself. You'll start feeling more relaxed immediately. Here's how to do it:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Place the tip of your tongue against the ridge of tissue just behind your upper front teeth, and keep it there through the entire exercise.
  2. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound.
  3. Close your mouth and inhale quietly through your nose to a mental count of four.
  4. Hold your breath for a count of seven.
  5. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound to a count of eight.
  6. This is one breath. Now inhale again and repeat three more times for a total of four cycles.

Related
A 12-Month "I Am Strong" Challenge Better Than Any New Year's Resolution

For more explanation, plus a video tutorial, check out this video:

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / THEM TOO
Join the conversation
Healthy LivingSleepStress ReliefWellness
Join The Conversation
Yoga
The Best Stretches to Relieve a Sore Neck
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy New Year's Resolution Tips
Healthy Living
9 Things to Cut Out of Your Life to Be Healthy
by Dominique Astorino
Too Faced Born This Way Setting Powder
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Brazilian Bikinis
Summer Style
19 Brazilian-Cut Bikinis to Show Off Your Booty
by Alessandra Foresto
How to Deal With Difficult People
Family and Friends
by YourTango
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds