18 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Athleisure-Obsessed Friend
Do you have a friend who is obsessed with stylish sneakers and lives in impossibly cool activewear? Don't let their style intimidate you when you're shopping for the perfect gift and use this guide as your starting point! From the new sneaker darling APLs to NikeLab street style and plenty of mesh insets and luster leggings, these picks will please even the pickiest of fitness fashionistas. There are plenty of gym-ready kicks to add to their collection, plus all the coolest active pieces to wear with them.
VIE ACTIVE Diana Back Cutout Crop Tank Top
$62
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Terez Varsity Mesh Heathered Leggings
$83
from shopbop.com
Heroine Sport Core X Bra
$95
from shopbop.com
Varley Sycamore Tight
$110 $66
from REVOLVE
VIE ACTIVE Rockell Medium Tights
$98
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Dipped Warmup Legging
$95
from Outdoor Voices
Women's Apl 'Techloom Phantom' Running Shoe
$164.95
Reversible Print Performance Capri Pants, Nebula
$115 $57
from Neiman Marcus
