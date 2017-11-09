 Skip Nav
18 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Athleisure-Obsessed Friend

Do you have a friend who is obsessed with stylish sneakers and lives in impossibly cool activewear? Don't let their style intimidate you when you're shopping for the perfect gift and use this guide as your starting point! From the new sneaker darling APLs to NikeLab street style and plenty of mesh insets and luster leggings, these picks will please even the pickiest of fitness fashionistas. There are plenty of gym-ready kicks to add to their collection, plus all the coolest active pieces to wear with them.

Vimmia Warrior One Legging
$143
from vimmia.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Sport Tops
VIE ACTIVE Diana Back Cutout Crop Tank Top
$62
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Sport Tops
Allbirds Wool Runners
$95
from allbirds.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Activewear Pants
Terez Varsity Mesh Heathered Leggings
$83
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Activewear Pants
Adidas UltraBOOST Uncaged
$180
from adidas.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Sport Bras & Underwear
Heroine Sport Core X Bra
$95
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Sport Bras & Underwear
REVOLVE Activewear Pants
Varley Sycamore Tight
$110 $66
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Activewear Pants
Saks Fifth Avenue Activewear
VIE ACTIVE Rockell Medium Tights
$98
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Activewear
Alo
Women's Coast Stirrup Leggings
$94
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alo Leggings
Adidas NMD_XR1
$130
from adidas.com
Buy Now
Outdoor Voices
Dipped Warmup Legging
$95
from Outdoor Voices
Buy Now See more Outdoor Voices Activewear
Nordstrom Sneakers
Women's Apl 'Techloom Phantom' Running Shoe
$164.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sneakers
J.Crew
Women's New Balance® for 620 sneakers
$80
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Sneakers
Vimmia
Reversible Print Performance Capri Pants, Nebula
$115 $57
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Vimmia Cropped Pants
Adidas Pureboost X Training Shoes
$120
from adidas.com
Buy Now
Alo
Women's Moto Leggings
$110
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alo Leggings
Koral
Lustrous Legging
$88
from Bandier
Buy Now See more Koral Leggings
Outdoor Voices Activewear SHOP MORE
Outdoor Voices
Hi-Rise Warmup Legging
from Outdoor Voices
$90
Outdoor Voices
3/4 Warmup Legging
from Outdoor Voices
$80
Outdoor Voices
7/8 Springs Legging
from Outdoor Voices
$95
Outdoor Voices
Athena Crop
from Outdoor Voices
$50
Outdoor Voices
Warmup Legging
from Outdoor Voices
$90
Saks Fifth Avenue Activewear SHOP MORE
Calvin Klein Underwear
Modern Cotton Bralette
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$28$21
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tommy Hilfiger Collection Corporate Skinny-Fit Leggings
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$160$120
Sundry
Camouflage Print Yoga Pants
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$106$79.50
Natori
Scoopneck Sports Bra
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$62$37.20
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tommy Hilfiger Collection Corporate Cropped Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$90$67.50
shopbop.com Activewear Pants SHOP MORE
Sincerely Jules
Lux Joggers
from shopbop.com
$95
Splits59
Tendu Grip Stirrup Leggings
from shopbop.com
$106
Monrow
Vintage Sweatpants
from shopbop.com
$113
shopbop.com
Z Supply The Courier Sweatpants
from shopbop.com
$54$37.80
Bop Basics
Cashmere Joggers
from shopbop.com
$218
shopbop.com Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fall Fashion
These Are the 12 Editor-Approved Fall Essentials You Need — All From Shopbop
by Krista Jones
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Outfit Looks Supersporty, Until Your Eyes Land on Her Shoes
by Marina Liao
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Has Been Wearing This Pair of Leggings For Years
by Celia Fernandez
Must Haves
It's a Brand-New Month — See What Our Editors Are Shopping For August
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Alo Leggings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Get Selena Gomez's Summer Wardrobe Staples, Don't Shop Again This Season
by Alessandra Foresto
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Trends to Wear This Spring
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Shopping Guide
How to Get Away With Wearing Activewear to Work
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Celebrity Style
How Gigi and Bella Expertly Embraced Athleisure With 17 On-Point Outfits
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Nordstrom Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Celebrity Style
These Celebrities Have Big Love For Fashion's Favorite Sneaker
by Sarah Wasilak
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Fashion Instagram
6 Stylish Retro Sneakers For Fashion Girls Who Love Flats
by Florie Mwanza
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Sneakers Will Replace Your Favorite Stan Smiths
by Marina Liao
J.Crew Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
You'll Love the Floral Sneakers in Bloom This Summer
by Krista Jones
Street Style
Women Wore the Sh*t Out of These Sneakers in 2016
by Sarah Wasilak
Gift Guide
The 38 Most Stylish Holiday Gifts You Could Possibly Get Your Man
by Sarah Wasilak
Gift Guide
24 Gifts to Feed Your Undying Sneaker Obsession
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Outdoor Voices Activewear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lowstoluxe
lakeshorelady
hollynbaron
onesmallblonde
Saks Fifth Avenue Activewear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lindsilanestyle
michelle_orsi
ashleyjgeorge
michelle_orsi
shopbop.com Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kayleighharrington
littlemissfearlessblog
brookecarriehil
pinesandpalms3
