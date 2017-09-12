The Beer Brands to Reach For When You're Watching Your Weight

Sunny, warm weather wouldn't be the same without cooling off with an ice-cold beer. If grabbing a beer is your go-to beverage but you're trying to stick to a healthy diet, it's important to know the calorie counts of common brands. Check out this list of a few of the highest- and lowest-calorie beers so you can choose the one that's right for you.



High-Calorie Beers

Samuel Adams Boston Lager: 180 calories Guinness Extra Stout: 176 calories Sierra Nevada Pale Ale: 176 calories Pete's Wicked Ale: 172 calories Anheuser-Busch Ice Pale Lager: 171 calories Harpoon IPA: 170 calories Heineken: 166 calories Long Trail: 163 calories Killian's Irish Red: 162 calories Molson Ice: 160 calories



Low-Calorie Beers

Budweiser Select 55: 55 calories Beck's Premier Light: 63 calories Miller 64: 64 calories Amstel Light: 95 calories Anheuser-Busch Light Pale Lager: 95 calories Michelob Ultra: 95 calories Natural Light: 95 calories Miller Light: 96 calories Heineken Light: 99 calories Corona Light: 99 calories

If looking at all those calorie counts has inspired you to drink light beer, find out which light beer tastes the best here.