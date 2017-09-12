The Beer Brands to Reach For When You're Watching Your Weight

 Skip Nav
Sunny, warm weather wouldn't be the same without cooling off with an ice-cold beer. If grabbing a beer is your go-to beverage but you're trying to stick to a healthy diet, it's important to know the calorie counts of common brands. Check out this list of a few of the highest- and lowest-calorie beers so you can choose the one that's right for you.

High-Calorie Beers

  1. Samuel Adams Boston Lager: 180 calories
  2. Guinness Extra Stout: 176 calories
  3. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale: 176 calories
  4. Pete's Wicked Ale: 172 calories
  5. Anheuser-Busch Ice Pale Lager: 171 calories
  6. Harpoon IPA: 170 calories
  7. Heineken: 166 calories
  8. Long Trail: 163 calories
  9. Killian's Irish Red: 162 calories
  10. Molson Ice: 160 calories

Low-Calorie Beers

  1. Budweiser Select 55: 55 calories
  2. Beck's Premier Light: 63 calories
  3. Miller 64: 64 calories
  4. Amstel Light: 95 calories
  5. Anheuser-Busch Light Pale Lager: 95 calories
  6. Michelob Ultra: 95 calories
  7. Natural Light: 95 calories
  8. Miller Light: 96 calories
  9. Heineken Light: 99 calories
  10. Corona Light: 99 calories

ferret ferret 8 years
true that, chimericgirl i actually just started drinking beer to slow down my buzz & to calm down my drunkenness. used to drink a lot, and once i started there was no stoppin me! ha i was that crazy chick who tries to drink a whole whiskey bottle by myself. didn't need it, but you know... you forget... beer is the solution... get full! lol
ChimericGirl ChimericGirl 8 years
I guess my point is remember to do the math of how many beers total you'll end up drinking to get to your level of "happy" when you opt for the low cal stuff. You might be better off nursing a higher calorie (and usually but not always higher alcohol content)beer that you really enjoy rather than downing several light beers esp. if you really don't like the light beers.
ChimericGirl ChimericGirl 8 years
One thing to keep in mind is that low cal beers are lower in alcohol content (basic biology: alcohol=calories). So you might drink 2 to 3 of the low cals to get the same buzz as one of the higher calorie (but tastier) beers. And almost everybody on the planet drinks alcohol for the buzz/relaxation element right? I don't believe you if you say you drink mainly for the taste of the drink ;)
jessie jessie 8 years
love corona...never had the corona light tho...have to give a try
emily-violet emily-violet 8 years
If you're going to drink, make it count at least. Harpoon Winter Warmer, Circus Boy, Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale, Saranac Pumpkinhead, and Sam's Winter Lager are definitely worth it. If you want to get wasted, drink vodka or something...
smashedpotatoe13 smashedpotatoe13 8 years
not only do i eat local, but i drink local too.. sierra nevada is the best!
kendallina kendallina 8 years
I usually only drink light beers. I have had a major craving for a nice Guiness though.
tlsgirl tlsgirl 8 years
Thanks wambalus!
VicVicVictooriaa VicVicVictooriaa 8 years
wait..no miller high life? the champagne of beers lol..i think that is pretty low But I usually go for taste rather than calories...I love me some magic hat though #9 and circus boy...so good
divinelight divinelight 8 years
I hate Sierra Nevada. My friend described the taste as like chewing on rubber bands. Give me a good Shiner or Fat Tire any day.
opisnowpro opisnowpro 8 years
form the list I like Sierra Nevada and Heineken..... I dont drink beer if Im on diet, better to drink wine cause light beers sucks!
honeyhoney77 honeyhoney77 8 years
Ha! I second that, low calorie beers suck. They all suck. Of course good beer is higher in calories...all that stuff is what makes it so freaking' tasty! I would rather drink half a bottle of the yummy stuff..or better yet, plan to imbibe than skimp on that nasty stuff on the latter list. However, the only exception to that list is Corona light, if and only if i'm in the mood for a Corona.
LaurenG22 LaurenG22 8 years
I agree with the people who say that the low calorie list tastes like urine. If you ever had a REAL beer you can't go back. That is why I drink Wine :)
MaggieLei MaggieLei 8 years
All the ones that taste good are in the naughty list. If I am going to drink a beer it will be a splurge. I think of beer as a summer drink though. Although all the Christmas parties I go to have more wintery beverages like mulled wine and real egg-nog not beer.
ilanac13 ilanac13 8 years
well at least i'm justified in drinking the beer that i drink - although i really might have to seek out the becks light version since it's sooo light :)
haas826 haas826 8 years
i drink mgd 64 when i know i'm going to be drinking for awhile or alot:) but i love all kind of beers, so when i go out for dinner then i have better beers to sip on. or i just go to vodka sodas!!!
GKitty GKitty 8 years
Guinness is medicine, saved the UK from famine.(and it tastes good too!)
lawyerjenn lawyerjenn 8 years
After spending a semester in London, drinking REAL beer, I gained 25 pounds. Now granted, my friends and I were hitting the pub pretty much every day and downing 2-3 pints of the super high calorie good stuff. (and often pairing it with fish n chips (GOOD LORD)). It was painful though to come back to Miller Lite after that. So I've learned moderation. Course some of that might be that I was 20 when I was drinking that heavily and now I'm 30, have a job, am a grown up, etc. :) It's amazing how growing up changing things.
simbaspaws simbaspaws 8 years
Hello Becks is delicious.....its german after all...but Heineken Light or Sapporo Light is very good too
mtiger mtiger 8 years
I usually drink Mich Ultra at bars...so I'm glad it's one of the lowest. Has anyone tried that MGD 64?
Marlovestar Marlovestar 8 years
I'm still waiting for them to create a zero calorie beer that tastes like a jolly rancher. Oh no wait...that would be a calorie free martini I'm after.
wambalus wambalus 8 years
The only light beer I'll drink is Sam Adams light. All the rest taste like pish to me. But my beer of choice is a nice Polish lager, and calories be damned.
Spectra Spectra 8 years
Ice beer is always higher in calories because they freeze it to concentrate the alcohol. Plus it tastes like crap.
livetolove livetolove 8 years
Becks is garbage... at least Heineken light tastes like something... something amazing :)
