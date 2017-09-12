Top 10 Highest-Calorie Beers (and the 10 Lowest!)
The Beer Brands to Reach For When You're Watching Your Weight
Sunny, warm weather wouldn't be the same without cooling off with an ice-cold beer. If grabbing a beer is your go-to beverage but you're trying to stick to a healthy diet, it's important to know the calorie counts of common brands. Check out this list of a few of the highest- and lowest-calorie beers so you can choose the one that's right for you.
High-Calorie Beers
- Samuel Adams Boston Lager: 180 calories
- Guinness Extra Stout: 176 calories
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale: 176 calories
- Pete's Wicked Ale: 172 calories
- Anheuser-Busch Ice Pale Lager: 171 calories
- Harpoon IPA: 170 calories
- Heineken: 166 calories
- Long Trail: 163 calories
- Killian's Irish Red: 162 calories
- Molson Ice: 160 calories
Low-Calorie Beers
- Budweiser Select 55: 55 calories
- Beck's Premier Light: 63 calories
- Miller 64: 64 calories
- Amstel Light: 95 calories
- Anheuser-Busch Light Pale Lager: 95 calories
- Michelob Ultra: 95 calories
- Natural Light: 95 calories
- Miller Light: 96 calories
- Heineken Light: 99 calories
- Corona Light: 99 calories
