Calories in Popular Beers
A Calorie Comparison of Your Favorite Beers
If you're watching your waistline and enjoying an ice-cold brew, then you'll probably want to see how beers compare. The numbers may surprise you. Here's the nutritional info for one glass, can, or bottle of beer (about 12 ounces). Keep in mind that even though there may be health benefits associated with drinking alcohol, they only come with drinking in moderation. For women, that means one drink a day.
|Beer Brand
|Calories
|Carbs (g)
|Alcohol Percent
|Amstel Light
|95
|5
|3.5
|Anchor Steam
|158
|14.2
|4.9
|Anheuser-Busch Ice Pale Lager
|171
|12.5
|5.9
|Anheuser-Busch Light Pale Lager
|95
|3.2
|4.1
|Beck's Pilsner
|138
|9
|5
|Beck's Premier Light
|63
|3.8
|2.3
|Budweiser
|145
|10.6
|5
|Bud Light
|110
|6.6
|4.2
|Budweiser Select
|99
|3.1
|4.3
|Budweiser Select 55
|55
|1.8
|2.4
|Colt 45
|157
|10.8
|5.6
|Coors
|149
|12.2
|5
|Coors Light
|102
|5
|4.2
|Corona Extra
|148
|14
|4.6
|Corona Light
|99
|5
|3.2
|Foster's Premium Ale
|160
|12.5
|5.5
|Guinness Extra Stout
|176
|14
|6
|Guinness Draught
|126
|10
|4
|Harpoon IPA
|170
|15
|5.9
|Heineken
|148
|11.3
|5
|Heineken Light
|99
|6.8
|3.5
|Killian's Irish Red
|162
|14.8
|5
|Labatt Blue
|153
|5
|5
|Labatt Blue Light
|111
|8
|4
|Long Trail
|163
|18.5
|4.6
|Magic Hat #9
|165
|14.6
|5.1
|Michelob Dark Lager
|152
|11.8
|5.1
|Michelob Ultra
|95
|2.6
|4.2
|Miller Genuine Draft
|143
|13.1
|4.7
|Miller MGD 64
|64
|2.4
|2.8
|Milwaukee's Best Ice
|144
|7.3
|5.9
|Molson Ice
|160
|11.6
|5.6
|Molson Light
|113
|9.9
|3.9
|Natural Light
|95
|3.2
|4.2
|Newcastle Brown Ale
|138
|12.8
|4.7
|O'Doul's
|65
|13.3
|.4
|Pabst Blue Ribbon
|145
|12
|4.7
|Pabst Blue Ribbon Light
|113
|8.3
|3.9
|Pete's Wicked Ale
|172
|17.5
|5.3
|Red Stripe
|151
|13.8
|5
|Rolling Rock Extra Pale Lager
|132
|10
|4.5
|Sam Adams Boston Lager
|180
|18.8
|4.9
|Sam Adams Light
|119
|9.6
|4
|Sierra Nevada Bigfoot
|330
|30.3
|9.6
|Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
|176
|14.1
|5.6
|Stella Artois
|154
|12.8
|5.2
