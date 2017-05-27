A Calorie Comparison of Your Favorite Beers

 Skip Nav
If you're watching your waistline and enjoying an ice-cold brew, then you'll probably want to see how beers compare. The numbers may surprise you. Here's the nutritional info for one glass, can, or bottle of beer (about 12 ounces). Keep in mind that even though there may be health benefits associated with drinking alcohol, they only come with drinking in moderation. For women, that means one drink a day.

Beer Brand Calories Carbs (g) Alcohol Percent
Amstel Light 95 5 3.5
Anchor Steam 158 14.2 4.9
Anheuser-Busch Ice Pale Lager 171 12.5 5.9
Anheuser-Busch Light Pale Lager 95 3.2 4.1
Beck's Pilsner 138 9 5
Beck's Premier Light 63 3.8 2.3
Budweiser 145 10.6 5
Bud Light 110 6.6 4.2
Budweiser Select 99 3.1 4.3
Budweiser Select 55 55 1.8 2.4
Colt 45 157 10.8 5.6
Coors 149 12.2 5
Coors Light 102 5 4.2
Corona Extra 148 14 4.6
Corona Light 99 5 3.2
Foster's Premium Ale 160 12.5 5.5
Guinness Extra Stout 176 14 6
Guinness Draught 126 10 4
Harpoon IPA 170 15 5.9
Heineken 148 11.3 5
Heineken Light 99 6.8 3.5
Killian's Irish Red 162 14.8 5
Labatt Blue 153 5 5
Labatt Blue Light 111 8 4
Long Trail 163 18.5 4.6
Magic Hat #9 165 14.6 5.1
Michelob Dark Lager 152 11.8 5.1
Michelob Ultra 95 2.6 4.2
Miller Genuine Draft 143 13.1 4.7
Miller MGD 64 64 2.4 2.8
Milwaukee's Best Ice 144 7.3 5.9
Molson Ice 160 11.6 5.6
Molson Light 113 9.9 3.9
Natural Light 95 3.2 4.2
Newcastle Brown Ale 138 12.8 4.7
O'Doul's 65 13.3 .4
Pabst Blue Ribbon 145 12 4.7
Pabst Blue Ribbon Light 113 8.3 3.9
Pete's Wicked Ale 172 17.5 5.3
Red Stripe 151 13.8 5
Rolling Rock Extra Pale Lager 132 10 4.5
Sam Adams Boston Lager 180 18.8 4.9
Sam Adams Light 119 9.6 4
Sierra Nevada Bigfoot 330 30.3 9.6
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 176 14.1 5.6
Stella Artois 154 12.8 5.2
bernadette15278045 bernadette15278045 3 years
Micholob Ultra is looking pretty good!!
theseether theseether 4 years
Drink dark beer, ladies! It's got some extra vitamins and minerals, plus it fills you up and you drink it more slowly. Try to stick with light beers to save calories and you'll probably end up drinking more calories at the end of the night anyway!
LovedoveXo LovedoveXo 4 years
I love corona michelob lime cactus bud light lime Guinness
noeXcusefitness noeXcusefitness 5 years
Good to see the breakdown. Just remember enjoy things like alcohol in moderation. I enjoy a socially drink, but not at the expense of my overall health.
cotedazur cotedazur 8 years
Thanks cara cara, I was really curious how it was possible to have the same alcohol percentage in Natty Light and Natty Ice... suspicious.
orangek8 orangek8 8 years
FYI, Guinness cans contain 14.9 ounces of beer, not 11. However, the nutritional information on the can is for 11 ounces, which always annoyed me so much! As if I'm going to NOT finish my can of delicious Guinness, right??? And now you're going to make me do MATH to figure out how many calories are inside? Hmph. I continue to drink it though because it is DELICIOUS. And still not that many calories.
animatedpunk animatedpunk 9 years
Wow I need to find this Beck's Premier Light. I'm usually a Coors Light or Miller Light fan.
gabiushka gabiushka 9 years
Corona I forgive you for having more calories than I expected, you have given me too many good times to judge you.
sft sft 9 years
The O'Doul's listing in this chart is wrong. O'Doul's is a non-alcohol beer. You can check the label.
kwikwit kwikwit 9 years
Also, I find that if I drink Guinness I actually end up drinking LESS than I do when I drink a light beer like Miller Lite or Michelob Ultra. So, I actually end up drinking less calories.
kwikwit kwikwit 9 years
Yay Guinness! I really don't think some of the calories here are right either, might want to double-check these.
Fitness Fitness 9 years
Hey Stella Artois fans - the calories that were previously listed were based on a 550 gram can of the beer (which is roughly 19 ounces, not 12) so the new listing is correct.
sft sft 9 years
Beck's is also wrong on this list. It is 143 calories and 10 g of carbs per 12 ounce serving. Did whoever posted this even try to gather the correct information?
sft sft 9 years
Not sure where you got your information for this story, but Stella Artois is not 220 calories per 12 ounce serving. It is 154 calories per 11.2 ounce serving (imports are rarely 12 ounces due to the metric system conversion).
katyharper katyharper 9 years
Becks Premier Light is pretty good, especially when you realize you're saving like 30 calories compared to other "low" cal beers. They have it at my grocery store.
pixelsugar pixelsugar 9 years
I'm disappointed Blue Moon wasn't included in this chart. But maybe that's a good thing, I don't want to feel guilty any time I crack one open. Sadly, I'm going to have to cut back on Stella.
BubbleSpice BubbleSpice 9 years
I like Stella, but for beer at home, it's always Heiniken Light.
Spectra Spectra 9 years
Yeah, I used to only drink Michelob Ultra but then I realized that Miller Light was almost the same calorie-wise and I liked the taste better. But I do LOVE a good Stella...shame about the calories. I need to find a website that has the calorie counts for my favorite microbrews...I want to know how many calories are in New Glarus Spotted Cow and Leinie's Honey Weiss.
cara-cara-orange cara-cara-orange 9 years
Natural Light has 4.2% alcohol. Natural Ice has 5.9%. BIG difference.
roberto roberto 9 years
Guinness > *
riva riva 9 years
I'm german, so I would never touch any beer that is labelled light. Consequently, the only beers from this list that I like are the ones with the most calories. But if I wanted to save calories, I would rather drink water than light beer anyways, if I want to drink I go for the real things.
emalove emalove 9 years
I usually drink Michelob Ultra...and I love Corona Light and Sam Adams Summer ale too.
Chicago2700 Chicago2700 9 years
ugh, no more stella for me :(
aimeeb aimeeb 9 years
I hate beer.
