A Calorie Comparison of Your Favorite Beers

If you're watching your waistline and enjoying an ice-cold brew, then you'll probably want to see how beers compare. The numbers may surprise you. Here's the nutritional info for one glass, can, or bottle of beer (about 12 ounces). Keep in mind that even though there may be health benefits associated with drinking alcohol, they only come with drinking in moderation. For women, that means one drink a day.



Beer Brand Calories Carbs (g) Alcohol Percent Amstel Light 95 5 3.5 Anchor Steam 158 14.2 4.9 Anheuser-Busch Ice Pale Lager 171 12.5 5.9 Anheuser-Busch Light Pale Lager 95 3.2 4.1 Beck's Pilsner 138 9 5 Beck's Premier Light 63 3.8 2.3 Budweiser 145 10.6 5 Bud Light 110 6.6 4.2 Budweiser Select 99 3.1 4.3 Budweiser Select 55 55 1.8 2.4 Colt 45 157 10.8 5.6 Coors 149 12.2 5 Coors Light 102 5 4.2 Corona Extra 148 14 4.6 Corona Light 99 5 3.2 Foster's Premium Ale 160 12.5 5.5 Guinness Extra Stout 176 14 6 Guinness Draught 126 10 4 Harpoon IPA 170 15 5.9 Heineken 148 11.3 5 Heineken Light 99 6.8 3.5 Killian's Irish Red 162 14.8 5 Labatt Blue 153 5 5 Labatt Blue Light 111 8 4 Long Trail 163 18.5 4.6 Magic Hat #9 165 14.6 5.1 Michelob Dark Lager 152 11.8 5.1 Michelob Ultra 95 2.6 4.2 Miller Genuine Draft 143 13.1 4.7 Miller MGD 64 64 2.4 2.8 Milwaukee's Best Ice 144 7.3 5.9 Molson Ice 160 11.6 5.6 Molson Light 113 9.9 3.9 Natural Light 95 3.2 4.2 Newcastle Brown Ale 138 12.8 4.7 O'Doul's 65 13.3 .4 Pabst Blue Ribbon 145 12 4.7 Pabst Blue Ribbon Light 113 8.3 3.9 Pete's Wicked Ale 172 17.5 5.3 Red Stripe 151 13.8 5 Rolling Rock Extra Pale Lager 132 10 4.5 Sam Adams Boston Lager 180 18.8 4.9 Sam Adams Light 119 9.6 4 Sierra Nevada Bigfoot 330 30.3 9.6 Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 176 14.1 5.6 Stella Artois 154 12.8 5.2