 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Lightened-Up Apple Coconut Crumble Pie — Shh, No One Will Know It's Vegan
Healthy Eating Tips
Make Salads Faster and Healthier With These Amazing Hacks
Healthy Eating Tips
I Added These 4 Things to My Salad and Now I'm Not Hungry Till Dinner

Turmeric Health Benefits

The Weight-Loss Wonder That Is Sitting on Your Spice Rack

While turmeric is responsible for giving curry dishes that bold yellow hue, the spice does more than just add flavor to dishes — it is also a powerful healing aid.

The next time your back or head is pounding, Joy Houston, the culinary director for Sonima Wellness Center in San Diego, CA, wants you to head to your spice rack instead of your medicine cabinet. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is a natural anti-inflammatory that has been proven to ease muscle soreness after a tough workout. According to Joy, in some cases, turmeric works and may outperform the over-the-counter meds, like ibuprofen, we turn to when our bodies are sore, achy, or not working at their top potential — without any risk of side effects. Here are more of the scientifically proven benefits turmeric can bring to your life:

Arthritis relief: Beyond the occasional ache, some arthritis sufferers have experienced joint-pain relief after incorporating turmeric into their diets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Improved digestion: In one small Thai study, 87 percent of people who ingested turmeric for seven days experienced complete or partial relief from their indigestion woes.

Weight-loss support: In an animal study performed at Tufts University, researchers found that the curcumin found in turmeric appears to "reduce weight gain in mice and suppress the growth of fat tissue." While there haven't been human studies performed yet, it can't hurt to add some extra turmeric to your diet if you're looking to shed a few pounds.

Ready to start shaking this wonder spice regularly? Try these turmeric-spiced recipes out in your kitchen, or warm up with some turmeric tea.

Related
Prevent Colds With This Quick and Easy Immunity-Boosting Tonic
Image Source: Samovar Tea
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsSuperfoodsDOMSTurmericHealthy LivingDigestion
Healthy Eating Tips
6 Ways to Turn Your Fridge Into the Best Weight-Loss Tool
by Jenny Sugar
What I Eat in a Day Intermittent Fasting
Healthy Eating Tips
I've Been Intermittent Fasting For 8 Months, and This Is What I Eat in a Day
by Jenny Sugar
Meal Prep Dinner Ideas
Healthy Eating Tips
28 Meal Prep Ideas For Stress-Free, Healthy, and Delicious Dinners
by Jenny Sugar
How to Eat Clean on a Budget
Healthy Eating Tips
We Got a Trainer to Share Her Weekly Grocery List and Clean-Eating Tips
by Dominique Astorino
How Long Does Food Stay Good in the Fridge?
Healthy Eating Tips
How Long Does Food Stay Good When You Meal Prep? Here's a Guide
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds