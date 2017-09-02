 Skip Nav
Workouts
Don't Feel Like Going Out? Do This At-Home Cardio Workout
Healthy Recipes
Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Biggest Mistake People Make When They Run, According to a Running Coach

Vegan High-Protein Smoothie Made With Tofu and Soy Milk

High-Protein Smoothie Disguised as Milkshake — and It's Dairy-Free!

Tofu isn't just for stir-fries; it's also a great addition to smoothies! When blended with fruit, it tastes sweet and offers an incredibly creamy consistency similar to Greek yogurt but without a drop of dairy. Most people would probably think to reach for silken tofu for a supersmooth consistency, but if blended enough, soft tofu is equally smooth and offers more protein.

Made with only four ingredients, this smoothie tastes more like a luscious vanilla milkshake — seriously! Keep reading to learn how to make this smoothie that offers over 17 grams of protein.

Vegan Vanilla Milkshake Smoothie

Vegan Vanilla Milkshake Smoothie

Vegan High-Protein Smoothie Made With Tofu and Soy Milk

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup soft tofu
  2. 1 cup vanilla soy milk
  3. 1 frozen banana
  4. 1/2 tablespoon peanut butter

Directions

  1. Place everything in a blender and mix until smooth, about one minute. Enjoy!

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 smoothie
Cook Time
5 mins

Nutrition

Calories per serving
328
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesDairy-FreeSmoothiesBeveragesGluten-FreeBreakfast
Join The Conversation
Rox15378738 Rox15378738 3 years
328 calories and 23.1 grams of sugar 40.8 grams of carbs.... it sounds like a lot.
Mayra-P Mayra-P 3 years
Just made this but substituted almond milk for soy and added spinach + blueberries. Yum!
sabs sabs 3 years
this sounds so awesome!
Mandy-Harris Mandy-Harris 3 years
Sounds delicious! I've been making a similar version of this with almond milk instead of soy and adding a scoop of cocoa powder, and it's so tasty.
Healthy Recipes
A Protein- and Fiber-Packed Smoothie That Takes Mere Minutes to Make
by Michele Foley
Flat Belly Smoothie
Healthy Recipes
Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There
by Jenny Sugar
Easy Recipes For Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
Fast and Easy
by Erin Cullum
What to Eat For Stress and Anxiety
Healthy Eating Tips
7 Foods That Will Help You Feel More Calm, Less Stressed
by Dominique Astorino
Gordon Ramsay's Scrambled Eggs Recipe With Pictures
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds