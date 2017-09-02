Tofu isn't just for stir-fries; it's also a great addition to smoothies! When blended with fruit, it tastes sweet and offers an incredibly creamy consistency similar to Greek yogurt but without a drop of dairy. Most people would probably think to reach for silken tofu for a supersmooth consistency, but if blended enough, soft tofu is equally smooth and offers more protein.

Made with only four ingredients, this smoothie tastes more like a luscious vanilla milkshake — seriously! Keep reading to learn how to make this smoothie that offers over 17 grams of protein.