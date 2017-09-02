Vegan High-Protein Smoothie Made With Tofu and Soy Milk
High-Protein Smoothie Disguised as Milkshake — and It's Dairy-Free!
Tofu isn't just for stir-fries; it's also a great addition to smoothies! When blended with fruit, it tastes sweet and offers an incredibly creamy consistency similar to Greek yogurt but without a drop of dairy. Most people would probably think to reach for silken tofu for a supersmooth consistency, but if blended enough, soft tofu is equally smooth and offers more protein.
Made with only four ingredients, this smoothie tastes more like a luscious vanilla milkshake — seriously! Keep reading to learn how to make this smoothie that offers over 17 grams of protein.
Vegan Vanilla Milkshake Smoothie
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup soft tofu
- 1 cup vanilla soy milk
- 1 frozen banana
- 1/2 tablespoon peanut butter
Directions
- Place everything in a blender and mix until smooth, about one minute. Enjoy!
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Smoothies
- Yield
- 1 smoothie
- Cook Time
- 5 mins
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 328
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar