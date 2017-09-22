100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes

With the emphasis on bacon, eggs, and buttermilk pancakes, brunch is enough to make any vegan cringe. Not any longer: this easy-to-make pancake recipe is 100 percent vegan and off-the-charts delicious. With only six ingredients, you can whip this batter up and have pancakes on the griddle in 10 minutes.

These pancakes are sweet enough on their own when topped with fruit or soy yogurt, but a light drizzle of real maple syrup makes them even more decadent. And at 100 calories per fluffy flapjack, you can enjoy a tall stack without busting your pleather skirt.