Vegan Pancake Recipe
100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes
With the emphasis on bacon, eggs, and buttermilk pancakes, brunch is enough to make any vegan cringe. Not any longer: this easy-to-make pancake recipe is 100 percent vegan and off-the-charts delicious. With only six ingredients, you can whip this batter up and have pancakes on the griddle in 10 minutes.
These pancakes are sweet enough on their own when topped with fruit or soy yogurt, but a light drizzle of real maple syrup makes them even more decadent. And at 100 calories per fluffy flapjack, you can enjoy a tall stack without busting your pleather skirt.
Vegan Pancakes
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/4 cups unsweetened plain soy milk
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup, plus more for serving (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- Cooking spray
- Fresh fruit for serving (optional)
- Jam for serving (optional)
- Soy yogurt for serving (optional)
Directions
- Place the flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl, and mix well.
- Pour in the soy milk, maple syrup, and vanilla, and mix until smooth.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat.
- Spray the pan lightly with cooking spray. Pour a heaping spoonful of pancake batter onto the hot pan, and cook until bubbles form. Then flip, and cook the other side.
- Make eight pancakes, and serve with fresh fruit, jam, soy yogurt, or maple syrup.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch, Pancakes/Waffles
- Yield
- 8 pancakes
- Cook Time
- 10 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 100
is it baking powder or baking soda? Because you put baking powder in the recipie list and baking soda in the directions?
I'm confused about the serving size. Is one serving (100 calories) for just one pancake? Two? All eight?