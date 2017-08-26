Here's What It Looks Like to Eat Vegetarian-Paleo For 1 Day

As if eating like a cavewoman when sticking to a strict Paleo diet isn't challenging enough, is it really even possible to eat like a vegetarian cavewoman? We're not going to lie: adding any restrictions on top of an already uber-restrictive diet is no easy feat. This is especially true when overlapping the vegetarian diet and the Paleo diet, since so many good sources of vegetarian protein are off limits when going Paleo, including wheat, beans, legumes (bye, tofu!), quinoa, cheese, and peanuts. Unless you eat about a dozen eggs a day to meet your protein needs, going vegetarian and Paleo is probably not sustainable long term. However, it's certainly easy enough for Paleo eaters to take a one-day break from their beloved bacon and fill up on — you guessed it — veggies! If you take us up on the challenge, we guarantee you'll feel lighter and more energized in just 24 hours. Read on for a look at how delicious — and satisfying — a one-day stint as vegetarian Paleo can be.



