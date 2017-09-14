Hard-Boiled Eggs With Avocado
Meet the Easiest Low-Carb, Protein-Packed Breakfast Ever
If turning on the oven before work sounds like a pain, but you want to reap the healthy benefits of our baked egg in an avocado, try this even easier recipe that brings together this match made in omega-3 heaven. Hard-boil your eggs in advance for a throw-together breakfast that will fill you up with protein and fiber, keeping you surprisingly full and satisfied until lunchtime rolls around. Anyone on a low-carb plan who's always on the go needs this naturally gluten-free recipe in their life!
Avocado and Egg Breakfast
From Lizzie Fuhr, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 2 hard-boiled eggs
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 1 teaspoon fresh herbs, optional
- Dash of hot sauce, optional
Directions
- Peel your hard-boiled eggs and run under cold water. Transfer to a cutting board, and slice into quarters.
- Combine your chopped eggs with the diced avocado in a small bowl or mug. Top off with garnishes of your choice, and enjoy.
Source: Calorie Count
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- 1 serving
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 333
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr