 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight
Weight Loss
How to Eat If You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
HIIT
Strong Abs Start With This 7-Minute Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must

Weight-Loss Tip From Autumn Calabrese

Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight

If this is the year you've committed to finally losing weight and getting in shape, we asked trainer Autumn Calabrese, creator of the 21 Day Fix and 21 Day Fix Extreme fitness and nutrition programs, to share what she thinks is the number one way to finally reach your weight-loss goals.

"The number one thing people need to do to lose weight in 2017 is be consistent. You need to be consistent with your workouts, getting at least 30 minutes of exercise four to five days a week," she said. An easy way to get in the habit is to choose four or five specific days of the week, as well as one specific time, such as Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 6 a.m. Think of these as important appointments you've made with yourself that you cannot skip out on. The first two to three weeks will be the hardest, but once you're used to working out on the same days and times each week, it'll feel weird not to.

Related
4 Expert Tips For Beating Belly Fat

Autumn also said, "You also need to be consistent with your healthy eating. That doesn't mean you have to be perfect all the time but you do have to be on top of it. I like the 90/10 rule. I know a lot of people say 80/20, but if you're really trying to lose weight then 90 percent of the time you need to be eating healthy, clean food in the proper portions." Autumn says it's OK to splurge on one cheat meal once a week, but make sure it's a cheat meal, not an entire cheat day. "If you do these two things, work out and eat right consistently, you will lose weight and keep it off." Autumn reminds us that "being healthy is a journey, not a destination."

Image Source: Beachbody
Join the conversation
Diet TipsWeight LossHoliday
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Father's Day
by Macy Cate Williams
Summer Beauty Bucket List
Beauty Trends
8 Beauty Trends to Check Off Your Bucket List Before Before Labor Day
by Kristin Granero
Gifts For Girlfriends
Women
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
High-Protein, Low-Glycemic Index Diets and Weight Loss
Health News
What You Should Be Eating If You Want to Lose Weight
by Leta Shy
Peach Eye Shadow Ideas
Beauty Trends
We're Calling It — Peach Makeup Will Be the Dominating Color Trend For Spring 2017
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds