High-Protein Smoothie Disguised as Milkshake — and It's Dairy-Free!
Kayla Itsines
Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout

Add some dumbbells to your fitness routine and build some metabolism-boosting muscle while toning your entire body. We leave no muscle untouched with this workout, so grab a set of dumbbells between five and 25 pounds. Better yet, grab two sets — so you can challenge yourself on a few of the moves with heavier weights. The more often and consistently you lift, the more you will be able to lift!

Directions: Warm up with five minutes of light cardio, then repeat each three-exercise circuit three times. Start with 10 reps of each exercise, building up to 15 reps of each move as you get stronger.

Click here for a printable poster of this workout.

Incinerate Fat and Build Muscle With This Kickass Printable Workout
Plank and Rotate
Single-Leg Scarecrows
Squat, Curl, and Press
Lying Chest Fly
Lying Overhead Reach
Seated Russian Twist
Reverse Lunge and Press
Plank and Straight-Arm Kickback
Weighted Squat
Intermediate WorkoutsDumbbell Workouts30-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsWorkoutsStrength Training
areicher89 areicher89 3 years
Approximately how many calories burned?
