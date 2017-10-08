What Is Sorrel Spinach Dock?
Meet the Powerhouse Leafy Green That Puts Kale and Spinach to Shame
When we saw Jamie Oliver say that "the sorrel leaf is making a comeback," our first reaction was, "wait, what?"
Sorrel, also known as spinach dock, is quite similar to spinach in appearance, and similarly chock-full of nutrients. Just one cup of this dark, leafy green (30 calories) contains about 3 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, 106 percent of your daily vitamins A and C, 17 percent iron (so much energy!), over 500 milligrams of potassium (more than a banana), 10 percent of your vitamin B6, and 34 percent of your daily magnesium. Here are some reasons you should be adding this green into your repertoire.
- It outshines similar greens in terms of nutrients. Compared to spinach, it's significantly higher in fiber, protein, potassium, vitamin A, calcium, iron, B6, vitamin C (by nearly nine times), and magnesium (by nearly six times). Compared to kale, it's also got higher nutrient values, with even fewer calories and carbohydrates.
- You'll eat your way to feeling better. The high levels of magnesium and B6 are anxiety relieving, and can reduce stress. The massive levels of potassium make spinach dock a great remedy for cramped muscles, while iron provides energy and vitamins A and C help with immunity.
- It doesn't taste like leaves. If you want to try green juice but don't like the "leafy" taste, it's time to try sorrel. It has a tangy, tart flavor — some describe it as lemony or like a sour green apple — and it tastes nothing like kale or spinach. Try it in a green juice, a smoothie, or a fresh salad with fruit.
