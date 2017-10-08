 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Get Out the Griddle! Healthy Flapjack Recipes That'll Make Your Taste Buds Flip
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
Beginner Fitness Tips
I Gave Up These 6 Things to Be Truly Healthy For Life

What Is Sorrel Spinach Dock?

Meet the Powerhouse Leafy Green That Puts Kale and Spinach to Shame

When we saw Jamie Oliver say that "the sorrel leaf is making a comeback," our first reaction was, "wait, what?"

Sorrel, also known as spinach dock, is quite similar to spinach in appearance, and similarly chock-full of nutrients. Just one cup of this dark, leafy green (30 calories) contains about 3 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, 106 percent of your daily vitamins A and C, 17 percent iron (so much energy!), over 500 milligrams of potassium (more than a banana), 10 percent of your vitamin B6, and 34 percent of your daily magnesium. Here are some reasons you should be adding this green into your repertoire.

  • It outshines similar greens in terms of nutrients. Compared to spinach, it's significantly higher in fiber, protein, potassium, vitamin A, calcium, iron, B6, vitamin C (by nearly nine times), and magnesium (by nearly six times). Compared to kale, it's also got higher nutrient values, with even fewer calories and carbohydrates.
  • You'll eat your way to feeling better. The high levels of magnesium and B6 are anxiety relieving, and can reduce stress. The massive levels of potassium make spinach dock a great remedy for cramped muscles, while iron provides energy and vitamins A and C help with immunity.
  • It doesn't taste like leaves. If you want to try green juice but don't like the "leafy" taste, it's time to try sorrel. It has a tangy, tart flavor — some describe it as lemony or like a sour green apple — and it tastes nothing like kale or spinach. Try it in a green juice, a smoothie, or a fresh salad with fruit.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsHealthy Cooking TipsHealthy Living
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
by Jenny Sugar
Reasons to Use Coconut Oil
Healthy Eating Tips
4 Healthy Reasons You Need Coconut Oil in Your Life
by Lizzie Fuhr
Bob Harper Weight Loss Tips
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things
by Perri Konecky
Breakfast Weight-Loss Mistakes
Healthy Eating Tips
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Don't Make These 10 Breakfast Mistakes
by Jenny Sugar
Drinking Dessert Flavored Tea For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds