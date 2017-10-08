Meet the Powerhouse Leafy Green That Puts Kale and Spinach to Shame

When we saw Jamie Oliver say that "the sorrel leaf is making a comeback," our first reaction was, "wait, what?"

Sorrel, also known as spinach dock, is quite similar to spinach in appearance, and similarly chock-full of nutrients. Just one cup of this dark, leafy green (30 calories) contains about 3 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, 106 percent of your daily vitamins A and C, 17 percent iron (so much energy!), over 500 milligrams of potassium (more than a banana), 10 percent of your vitamin B6, and 34 percent of your daily magnesium. Here are some reasons you should be adding this green into your repertoire.