Nike's Inclusive and Industry-Changing Hijab Has Finally Arrived

After much anticipation, Nike has finally released its Pro Hijab. Since the product was announced earlier this year, designers at the sportswear company have been working hard at finding the right material and sizing. Now, the inclusive activewear item has officially arrived with a stunning campaign to introduce it.

The newly released campaign features three powerful athletes with different areas of expertise: fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, boxer Zeina Nassar, and figure skater Zahra Lari. For Muhammad, the light and functional hijab couldn't have come sooner. In fact, she's often been unable to hear warnings from referees due to the thicker fabric of her usual hijab. She said in a press release, "When the material is wet, it gets really heavy and stiff. It would completely obstruct my hearing."

With that in mind, designers figured out how to find the most breathable fabric, all the while compiling feedback from a variety of athletes. The team at Nike also decided to sell the hijab in two different sizes as opposed to a one-size-fits-all hijab with an adjustment capability.

The Nike Pro Hijab became available on Dec. 1 at select retailers in North American, Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. It's expected to hit Nike's website very soon, with a wider variety of colors launching in the coming year. Muhammad said she hopes the hijab will "advance the conversation around hijabs and Muslim women in sports and further make sports an inclusive space."