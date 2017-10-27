 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Healthy Eating Tips
Do This at Every Meal to Start Losing Weight Immediately
Healthy Living
8 Simple Ways to Drink More Water

Woman's Photo About Not Focusing on Your Flaws

This Woman's Photo Will Make You Rethink How You Talk About Your "Flaws"

Like many women, Louise Aubrey, a fitness personality with over 52,000 followers, knows the importance of body positivity and loving yourself no matter what. She also knows how difficult it is to put this into practice when you're looking at pictures of yourself.

Even the most confident women fall victim to self-scrutiny while checking themselves out, especially when our social media feeds are flooded with filtered snapshots. At the end of the day, we can be our own harshest critics, so Louise wants to highlight the difference between what people see and what you see when you look at yourself.

⚡️ I am guilty. I am here to always be completely honest, because I feel social medias need more of it. | As much as I preach self love and truly made some progress accepting myself, there is something I really struggle with : pictures. . . Whenever I see a picture of me, the first things which catches my eyes are my FLAWS. I always see what is wrong. "Too close". "My nose appears too big." "My legs look too white". "I look terrible" This is usually what follows when someone show me a picture they took of me. . . YET, I really do not look at people's flaws first when I look at a picture of someone else ! On the contrary, I tend to focus on their assets. . . So why not do the same with yourself ? We really need to learn not to be so harsh on ourselves. It is not healthy. I am going to work on it, and I hope you will too. 💛 _____________________________________ ⚡️ Je plaide coupable. Vous savez que l'honnêteté est une valeur que je chérie; et je trouve que ca manque sur les réseaux sociaux. | Malgré que je prêche l'acceptance et l'amour de soi et que j'ai fait de réels progrès sur le sujet, il y a quelque chose avec lequel j'ai toujours beaucoup de mal : les photos. . . A chaque fois que je vois une photo de moi, tout ce que je vois en premier sont mes défauts. Je vois toujours ce qui ne va PAS. "Trop proche" "Mon nez paraît trop gros" "J'ai l'air trop blanche" "Supprime" : ce sont généralement mes premières réactions après avoir vu une photo de moi. . . Pourtant, ce n'est pas du tout comme ça que je réagis quand je vois une photo de quelqu'un d'autre ! Au contraire, j'ai plutôt tendance à voir leurs atouts . . Alors pourquoi ne l'applique-t-on pas à nous-même ? On doit vraiment apprendre à ne pas être aussi dur envers soi-même. Ce n'est pas sain. Je vais travailler dessus, et j'espère que vous aussi. 💛

A post shared by Louise| PARIS |Thinker & Maker (@mybetter_self) on

Related
This Husband Has an Important Message For "Curvy" Women Everywhere, Starting With His Wife

"Whenever I see a picture of me, the first things which catch my eyes are my FLAWS," Louise wrote on Instagram.

To prove her point, Louise shared the first things that unintentionally went through her mind when she came across a snapshot of herself in a bikini: back fat, cellulite, and a big nose.

However, she failed to register her incredible assets, like her big smile, long legs, and strong butt. To show just how much women are missing out on when they inspect their bodies or hold their photos to a different standard, she posted a raw side-by-side of the same snapshot with an important message.

Related
Badass Woman's Response to the Man Who Fat Shamed Her For Running in a Sports Bra

"'My nose appears too big.' 'My legs look too white.' 'I look terrible.' This is usually what follows when someone show me a picture they took of me," Louise wrote on one photo. On the other identical picture, she pointed out the features that others might see.

The exact opposite happens when Louise first sees a picture of someone else. "I tend to focus on their assets. So why not do the same with yourself?" she wrote. "We really need to learn not to be so harsh on ourselves. It is not healthy. I am going to work on it, and I hope you will too."

Related
Fall Deeper in Love With Yourself After Reading These Body-Positive Quotes

The photo has been "liked" over 11,000 times, which proves that many women find this message to be relevant. It's a great reminder that we should all give ourselves the same kind of love that we so easily bestow upon other people.

Join the conversation
Body PositivityHealthy LivingBody Image
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Pantsuit Nation Libby Chamberlain Interview 2017
Women
The Founder of Pantsuit Nation Talks Making "Mistakes" and Meeting Hillary Clinton
by Lisa Peterson
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds