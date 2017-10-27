This Woman's Photo Will Make You Rethink How You Talk About Your "Flaws"

Like many women, Louise Aubrey, a fitness personality with over 52,000 followers, knows the importance of body positivity and loving yourself no matter what. She also knows how difficult it is to put this into practice when you're looking at pictures of yourself.

Even the most confident women fall victim to self-scrutiny while checking themselves out, especially when our social media feeds are flooded with filtered snapshots. At the end of the day, we can be our own harshest critics, so Louise wants to highlight the difference between what people see and what you see when you look at yourself.

"Whenever I see a picture of me, the first things which catch my eyes are my FLAWS," Louise wrote on Instagram.

To prove her point, Louise shared the first things that unintentionally went through her mind when she came across a snapshot of herself in a bikini: back fat, cellulite, and a big nose.

However, she failed to register her incredible assets, like her big smile, long legs, and strong butt. To show just how much women are missing out on when they inspect their bodies or hold their photos to a different standard, she posted a raw side-by-side of the same snapshot with an important message.

"'My nose appears too big.' 'My legs look too white.' 'I look terrible.' This is usually what follows when someone show me a picture they took of me," Louise wrote on one photo. On the other identical picture, she pointed out the features that others might see.

The exact opposite happens when Louise first sees a picture of someone else. "I tend to focus on their assets. So why not do the same with yourself?" she wrote. "We really need to learn not to be so harsh on ourselves. It is not healthy. I am going to work on it, and I hope you will too."

The photo has been "liked" over 11,000 times, which proves that many women find this message to be relevant. It's a great reminder that we should all give ourselves the same kind of love that we so easily bestow upon other people.