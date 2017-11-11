 Skip Nav
Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies
20-Minute Ab and Butt Workout Guaranteed to Leave You Sore Tomorrow

It's time to get specific and target a couple of body parts that rarely see the sun: the abs and glutes. This workout only takes about 20 minutes from warmup to cooldown, so it should be a breeze to fit into your day. In the first circuit, we recommend using 10-pound weights, but these moves will still be effective with lighter weights or no weights at all.

The Workout
Circuit One: Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Circuit One: Woodchop
Circuit One: Single-Leg Touch
Circuit Two: Sumo Squat Series
Circuit Two: Elbow Plank With Alternating Arm Reach
Circuit Two: Crunchy Frog
Circuit Three: Half Banana
Circuit Three: Donkey Kick Pulses Series
Circuit Three: Pilates Swimming
Better-body ChallengeButt Workouts20-minute WorkoutsAb WorkoutsWorkoutsStrength Training
