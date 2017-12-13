The Lazy Girl's Guide to Getting Strong

Here's something you're going to love: a total-body workout you can do without even having to stand up. That's right, for those days you're feeling a little lazy (it happens to the best of us), we've created an efficient series of exercises you can do in the comfort of your pj's. But before you write this off as easy, try it for yourself. There's a whole lot of burn and bum work, but hey, at least you can skip the gym — just this once!