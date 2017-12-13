Workout For Lazy People
The Lazy Girl's Guide to Getting Strong
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Lazy Girl's Guide to Getting Strong
Here's something you're going to love: a total-body workout you can do without even having to stand up. That's right, for those days you're feeling a little lazy (it happens to the best of us), we've created an efficient series of exercises you can do in the comfort of your pj's. But before you write this off as easy, try it for yourself. There's a whole lot of burn and bum work, but hey, at least you can skip the gym — just this once!
0previous images
-25more images