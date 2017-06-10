 Skip Nav
Strong, Toned, and Fit Full-Body Workout
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From

30-Minute Full-Body Workout With Weights

Strong, Toned, and Fit Full-Body Workout

Get ready to work your entire body in 30 minutes! In our Two-Week Tone-Up Plan, we figured it's time to add some hand weights into the mix to help build lean muscle. So welcome to your first weighted workout; we suggest grabbing some medium-weight dumbbells, between five and 10 pounds, and some water! You're going to want to hydrate during this one!

Click here for a printable PDF of this workout.

On Anna: Under Armour and BodyLanguage
On Kaycee: Under Armour, Koral, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
On Dre: Under Armour, BodyLanguage, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
Manduka mats

January Jump-Start WorkoutsGet Fit 2017Intermediate WorkoutsDumbbell Workouts30-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsClass FitsugarWorkoutsStrength Training
