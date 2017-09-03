A Celebrity Trainer's Weight-Loss Rule: 3 Miles or 30 Minutes

Before trainer Kit Rich became a Pilates instructor to the stars (and healthy-lifestyle ambassador for brands like Lucy), she was just a woman trying yet another crazy, extreme, or unhealthy diet in order to lose weight. "I tried everything," she told POPSUGAR, adding that she also suffered from eating disorders and body dysmorphia. "I was desperate to lose weight. So I would do, like what most women do, those freaking crazy juice diets. I would do all these extreme things, but it always brought me back to the other extreme."

After years of yo-yo dieting, Kit finally hit on her problem: she was working out in a way that wasn't sustainable. Her solution was one that helped her lose 30 pounds and one that she still shares with her students today, whether she's teaching a private class in LA or going on tour with a musician client. Her tip? Make it manageable. Specifically, Kit says that her mantra of "three miles or 30 minutes, every day" is what helped her finally break free from weight fluctuations and keep the pounds off for good. As in: run, walk, or hike your way to three miles a day, or do a 30-minute workout instead. "I really do believe wholeheartedly that the middle road is the way to go," she says. "Anything extreme is not long-lasting."

As a former athlete, this manageable mantra helped keep Kit from burning out on her workouts when she was trying to lose weight. "I come from a background of injury, and I had knee surgery, so you can't tell me to go and take some crazy bootcamp class," she says. "Because my knee will start to hurt, and then what's going to start to happen, I'm going to freak out that I won't be able to do that for the rest of my life." Instead, just telling yourself to do something little every day can help you get a hold of your health and your weight-loss goals. "Women need to feel empowered," she says. "They need to feel like what they're doing is something that they somewhat enjoy and that they can have a grip on. And that's why I believe in this three or 30 rule."

