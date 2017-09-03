 Skip Nav
Weight gain
5 Ways to Tone Your Tummy
Beginner Fitness Tips
Should You Be Worried About Your Beet-Red Face?
beginner workouts
The Most Intense 3-Minute Ab Workout

Workout Tip to Lose Weight

A Celebrity Trainer's Weight-Loss Rule: 3 Miles or 30 Minutes

Before trainer Kit Rich became a Pilates instructor to the stars (and healthy-lifestyle ambassador for brands like Lucy), she was just a woman trying yet another crazy, extreme, or unhealthy diet in order to lose weight. "I tried everything," she told POPSUGAR, adding that she also suffered from eating disorders and body dysmorphia. "I was desperate to lose weight. So I would do, like what most women do, those freaking crazy juice diets. I would do all these extreme things, but it always brought me back to the other extreme."

Related
30-Minute Fat-Burning Pilates Workout

After years of yo-yo dieting, Kit finally hit on her problem: she was working out in a way that wasn't sustainable. Her solution was one that helped her lose 30 pounds and one that she still shares with her students today, whether she's teaching a private class in LA or going on tour with a musician client. Her tip? Make it manageable. Specifically, Kit says that her mantra of "three miles or 30 minutes, every day" is what helped her finally break free from weight fluctuations and keep the pounds off for good. As in: run, walk, or hike your way to three miles a day, or do a 30-minute workout instead. "I really do believe wholeheartedly that the middle road is the way to go," she says. "Anything extreme is not long-lasting."

Related
You Don't Need a Gym For This 2-Week Workout Plan

As a former athlete, this manageable mantra helped keep Kit from burning out on her workouts when she was trying to lose weight. "I come from a background of injury, and I had knee surgery, so you can't tell me to go and take some crazy bootcamp class," she says. "Because my knee will start to hurt, and then what's going to start to happen, I'm going to freak out that I won't be able to do that for the rest of my life." Instead, just telling yourself to do something little every day can help you get a hold of your health and your weight-loss goals. "Women need to feel empowered," she says. "They need to feel like what they're doing is something that they somewhat enjoy and that they can have a grip on. And that's why I believe in this three or 30 rule."

Inspired by Kit's message? Check out all our 30-minute workouts here!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Join the conversation
Kit RichPopsugar InterviewsLucy ActivewearCelebrity TrainersWeight LossRunning
Join The Conversation
Mansi15354378 Mansi15354378 3 years

I like her workout mantra of 30 minutes or 3 miles. But, I do think it can work if you have lost weight to reach your desired level and are thus looking forward to maintain it. However, I cannot deny that this plan would work for anyone looking forward to shed a few pounds and inches. Just do not give up on your present plan to follow this one. You sure can check out FitSugar's 30 minute workouts. They all are great!

Kelly15431558 Kelly15431558 3 years
Young adults are already in a category that lose weight a lot faster than say someone who is 45. I am 40 and found P90X and Insanity worked well..very well. Bill Phillips Body for Life worked very well years ago. And I wanted something that was easier on my body, didn't take as much time, and I didn't have to think about what my next meal was going to be. I researched and found two that my full criteria. I know there are more out there... First I found one that is great for men and women at http://buildthemuscle.net. And the one I decided to do because it has a great support system of women doing the program and finished the program, just for women, and simply laid out and guaranteed and I found it at http://inshapenow.net. I'm losing on average 1 1/2 pounds a week. I think one of the keys to success is setting yourself up for success. Find a plan that is realistic to your lifestyle so you aren't cheating or angry at yourself for missing a workout or a meal. To your lifestyle change!
Johnneice15396857 Johnneice15396857 3 years
Excellent tip!!!
Catherine15330921 Catherine15330921 3 years
Such a great tip! I'm a personal trainer and my clients who figure out how to get their workouts in are always the most successful. Great post :)
Crista15388140 Crista15388140 3 years
I like the idea of 3 miles or 30 minutes. Totally manageable.
Celebrity Trainers
Fantasia Taylor Might Be Off Tour but She's in Full Beast Mode at the Gym
by Dominique Astorino
Why Running Doesn't Help With Weight Loss
Weight Loss
If You Want to Lose Weight by Running, Read This
by Jenny Sugar
50 Shades Darker Dakota Johnson Exercise
Dakota Johnson
Get Dakota Johnson's Fifty Shades Workout, Straight From Her Trainer
by Dominique Astorino
Do You Burn More Calories in Hot Workouts?
Harley Pasternak
Heated Classes Don't Make You Burn More Calories (Cold Ones Do, Though!)
by Dominique Astorino
Harley Pasternak Opinion on Keto Diet
Harley Pasternak
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds