 Skip Nav
Vegan
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From
Healthy Eating Tips
Protein: You're Eating It All Wrong
Shopping Guide
20 Items That Will Help Make This Month the Healthiest Yet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Ease That Aching Back With These Soothing Yoga Poses

Whether you woke up with a tight lower back, your desk job has you aching, or you overdid it at the gym, here is a relaxing yoga sequence designed specifically to stretch your lower back. Since tight hips, hamstrings, and shoulders can often trigger discomfort and pain, this sequence will also lengthen those tension spots. Do this series of yoga poses any time your back needs a little extra love.

Related
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica

Cat and Cow
Cobra
Wide Child's Pose
Wide Squat
Wide-Legged Forward Bend
Seated Spinal Twist
Seated Straddle
Butterfly
Half Wheel
Happy Baby
Spinal Twist
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Yoga SequencesWorkoutsBack PainYoga
Join The Conversation
trevor022 trevor022 4 years
yoga is amazing! I do it to deal with my lower back pain just about everyday. If you have really severe lower back spells like i do you should look at getting a cybertech medical back brace from braceability as well! Really seems to do the trick!
oneofthesemornings oneofthesemornings 5 years
these are amazing! really helps with tension and lower back pain. thanks!
Shopping Guide
The Best Yoga Gear For All of Your Needs — and We Want It
by Rebecca Brown
Yoga For Sciatica
Yoga
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
by Jenny Sugar
Stretches For a Sore Neck With Pictures
Yoga
The Best Stretches to Relieve a Sore Neck
by Jenny Sugar
Beautiful Yoga Photos
Yoga
18 of the Most Gorgeous Places in the World to Do Yoga
by Kelli Acciardo
Pilates and Yoga For Weight Loss
Harley Pasternak
Why Harley Pasternak Says to Avoid These 2 Workouts If Weight Loss Is Your Goal
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds