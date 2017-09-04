Ease That Aching Back With These Soothing Yoga Poses

Whether you woke up with a tight lower back, your desk job has you aching, or you overdid it at the gym, here is a relaxing yoga sequence designed specifically to stretch your lower back. Since tight hips, hamstrings, and shoulders can often trigger discomfort and pain, this sequence will also lengthen those tension spots. Do this series of yoga poses any time your back needs a little extra love.



