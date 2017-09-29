Strike a Yoga Pose Happy Baby
This is the Best Hip Stretch Ever
Tight hips and a tight lower back are common complaints among runners and bikers, so here's a relaxing stretch that will stretch both. It's similar to Half Happy Baby, but with this variation, both knees are bent at the same time.
Sanskrit Name: Ananda Balasana
English Translation: Happy Baby Pose
Also Called: Dead Bug
- Begin lying flat on your back.
- Bend both knees and hold onto the outside edges of your flexed feet with your hands. Keep your arms on the outsides of your legs.
- Gently use your upper body strength to equally press both knees to the floor below your armpits. Try not to tense your shoulders or chest, but keep everything relaxed.
- Stay like this for five deep breaths. To release, let go of your feet and straighten your legs to the floor.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Louisa Larson