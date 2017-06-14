 Skip Nav
You Asked: How Many Cups of Green Tea a Day?

Is It Possible to Drink Too Much Green Tea?

Between its metabolism-boosting powers and ability to prevent colds, green tea is a miracle in your mug. While there are several reasons to sip it each day, many wonder if one glass alone can provide you with the acclaimed benefits. Before you go to town guzzling, learn if it's possible to have too much of a good thing (the results may surprise you).

If you find yourself drinking a cup or two of green tea a day, you're doing things right! Dr. Zuo Feng Zhang, a cancer epidemiology researcher at UCLA, and the University of Maryland Medical Center recommend two to three teacups (not mugs) a day, which will prove beneficial to your health.

However, drinking up to five cups a day has been shown to decrease risk for stomach cancer. In fact, if you're trying to lose weight and to boost your metabolism, the best results have been seen with drinking seven cups a day (this study, though, has not been tested directly on humans). Additionally, many other medical studies have shown that the more green tea consumed daily the greater the benefits, with 10 cups being the upper limit. If you are sensitive to caffeine, or suffer from insomnia, 10 cups of green tea is probably going to be too much for your system, regardless of the benefits.

There are a few negative consequences to drinking lots and lots of green tea. The tannins found in both green and black tea can decrease absorption of folic acid, an important vitamin that helps decrease birth defects. If you are pregnant or trying to get pregnant, you should definitely limit your green tea consumption to two cups a day, or skip it altogether. Green tea can also interfere with the absorption of iron, too, so it's recommended that you avoid drinking green tea with meals and just drink it between them.

How many cups of green tea do you drink a day?

— Additional reporting by Emily Bibb

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / THEM TOO
snehafalcon1 snehafalcon1 3 years

Green tea increases the metabolism and limber up
the levels of fat oxidation. Also the polyphenol present in green tea intensify
the rate at which your body turns food into calories.http://www.falcon18.com/

Mary15430805 Mary15430805 3 years
10 cups would be pushing it as I have often found myself drinking that many but had to tone it down due to bathroom visits that's the only issue I could complain about. Great post I stick to 4 a day now good post
15346171 15346171 3 years
The best thing to do with green tea is add a spoonful of coconut sugar; both are good for you and the natural sweetness of the coconut compliments the tea and makes it palatable.
Esther14832849 Esther14832849 3 years
drinking a lot of green tea is totally irresponsible if you are on a blood thinner, and can be dangerous to your health. the Vitamin K has clotting factors; one should never post anything like this without knowing the medical facts
Ron14958278 Ron14958278 3 years
I drink green tea all day long and I love it. But sometimes in the morning it can make me noxious. Here's a tip though - Mix a bag of green tea with a bag of another type of tea in a large mug. Let them mix together and enjoy. I always mix my green tea with another tea and I drink about 4-5 large mugs a day. Some of my favorite to mix with green tea are: Ginger, cinnamon, lemon zest, chamomile (at night), but list goes on and on. Really the only ones I don't like to mix with green tea are the deep black, dark teas... Here's to YOUR health
thehilside thehilside 3 years
None! I used to all the time. It seems at least once a month I make it a goal to drink more green tea - I haven't been doing so well with it!
SaraNoH SaraNoH 6 years
I love love love green tea :). I try to drink tea whenever I'm feeling annoyingly hungry or graving something and love it. I've probably been doing this for 5 or so years..
whizkidforte whizkidforte 8 years
I drink green tea too, with a squeeze of lemon for catechin absorption and flavor!
RenKitten RenKitten 8 years
I drink Green Tea with Jasmine. Its the yummiest. I LOVE it. I drink about 2-3 mugs a day. Are the tea bags (like Lipton) worse than the ones in a health store??? I might experiment for a week next week to see if 7 cups does make a difference though.
whit13 whit13 9 years
for people who don't like the taste of "plain" green tea- Arizona is now making tea bags, and they have a Pomegrante Acai flavor that is so sweet. Try it, you'll like it- and you won't need to add sugar or honey!
Melo-D Melo-D 9 years
I love green tea. Definitely add another flavored tea or lemon juice to it. I know that some people think it tastes like grass so do what you have to do to start drinking green tea and then ween yourself down to minimal sweeteners.
Latest Fitness
