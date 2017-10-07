 Skip Nav
Cheers to the Christmas Countdown With These 5 Boozy Advent Calendars!

I know I'm not the only one who grew up marking the countdown to Christmas with an Advent calendar or an Advent tree. But now that we're all adults, it's time to call attention to the new and improved way to celebrate the daily countdown: with boozy Advent calendars that allow you to sip your way to the holiday. While I'm not sure who deserves credit for the very first alcohol-focused Advent calendar, I do know that there are options aplenty for every type of booze your heart desires, and the creative calendars offer something a little more fun than traditional chocolates.

Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar is one of the first to catch the internet's attention this year, but sadly it's only available in the UK. But don't fret — we Americans have our fair share of options, too. The best detail of all is that you can buy all of these boozy Advent calendars online. Ahead, explore some of the best and most glorious alcoholic Advent calendars you can score this year, from wine to whiskey and gin. And if you're on a budget and feeling crafty, you can still DIY your own boozy Advent calendar!

