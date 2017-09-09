 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding

Amazon Meal Kits

Amazon Is Launching Its Own Meal Kits! Here's What You Can Expect

Is there anything Amazon can't do? Joining the popular meal-delivery-service industry, Amazon is launching its own meal kits, which will be available through its existing grocery service called Amazon Fresh. Much like some of the best food delivery services out there, like Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and Good Eggs, Amazon Meal Kits features individually packaged and portioned ingredients along with a step-by-step recipes meant to be cooked in a short amount of time. If the food is anything like Amazon's new Wickedly Prime snacks, then we know it's going to be good.

There's already an Amazon Meal Kit online for 30-minute steak au poivre with parmesan fries and snap peas, which comes with potatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic, beef stock, parchment paper, and more, but at press time, it was labeled "currently unavailable." To purchase the meal kits, you'll have to be a member of Amazon Fresh, which costs $15 per month and also requires you to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're a lazy cook or someone who really hates grocery shopping (and are already an avid Amazon Prime shopper), this takes care of most of the hassle for you and might be worth a try.

Related
I Live by Amazon Prime Now For Grocery Shopping — Here's Why

This exciting news comes shortly after Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods. We imagine it's only a matter of time before the next food-related announcement from Amazon.

Join the conversation
Food ShoppingFood NewsAmazon
Join The Conversation
Amazon
This Free Amazon Feature Has Raised $54M For Charity, but Most People Don't Know About It
by Brinton Parker
Best Healthy Whole Foods Foods on Amazon
Shopping Guide
Get These 20+ Healthy Whole Foods Staples on Amazon Now
by Dominique Astorino
Dill Pickle Beer at the Minnesota State Fair
Food News
Pickle-Flavored Beer Is a Thing, and It's a Big F*cking Dill, Y'all
by Brinton Parker
Best Wig on Amazon
Halloween
I Found a Realistic, High-Quality Blond Wig For Halloween, and It Only Cost Me $13
by Macy Cate Williams
Can You Buy Girl Scout Cookies on Amazon?
Food News
Girl Scouts' Honest Response About the Problem With Buying Cookies on Amazon
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds