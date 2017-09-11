I Live by Amazon Prime Now For Grocery Shopping — Here's Why

I hate grocery shopping. There, I said it. Between dealing with the crowds and lugging groceries home from the store, I find little to like about the experience. My dislike for grocery shopping only got worse when I moved to New York and ditched my car with my parents. Who wants to either lug around bags and bags of groceries on the train or go shopping every day to get one bag at a time? I want to do neither of those things, which is exactly why I don't. Instead, I put all my time, money, and energy into doing my grocery shopping on Amazon Prime Now.

Amazon Prime Now is an extension of Amazon Prime, which costs $99 per year, but you get a whole host of things included in that price. My favorite feature of Amazon Prime is actually Prime Now, because it allows me to do my grocery shopping from home and have everything brought to my door. It works very similarly to how Instacart does except that it's membership-based, and since so many people already have Amazon Prime, it's a smart way to get your groceries quickly and easily at no additional cost. Here's the lowdown on it.

The good

Or wherever you are when you order. You can use the Amazon Prime Now app or shop online, which means you can do it from work, from your friend's house, from the car. I ordered groceries from the app while my dad was driving me back to my apartment from my parents' house in Ohio one time so that my groceries would meet me there when I arrived. There's a variety of stores: Like Instacart, Amazon Prime Now offers a variety of stores to shop from based on where you live, in addition to shopping from the Amazon warehouse. In my last neighborhood, I had two additional markets to choose from, as well as a wine shop.

The bad

